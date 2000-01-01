Reinier Weerman, General Manager, Upfield Middle East & North Africa reaffirmed the company’s strategy and global awareness efforts to persuade a broader audience into adopting a more plant-based diet.

Upfield, he said, aims to continue to lead the global food system transition while driving purposeful and sustainable growth across its business.

The statements came on the sidelines of the company’s participation in the Food Innovation Conference 2024, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).Bringing together more than 150 global experts, academics, public and private businesses, and farmers, the conference aims to accelerate knowledge sharing and build capabilities through the Food Innovation Hubs Global Initiative. It seeks to showcase the latest technologies and innovations in the global food industry, deepen cooperation between entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders from public and private businesses, and amplify the role of technology in support of resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems.

"With the escalating climate crisis, sustainability leadership is more critical than ever. At Upfield, we believe that plant-based foods, with their lower environmental footprint, are a key solution and an enabler of nutrition security. As demand for more healthy and sustainable plant-based options grows, Upfield is well-positioned to lead the change. We’ll continue pioneering the future of food, offering delicious plant-based products that are good for people and our planet," said Weerman.

Upfield, headquartered in Amsterdam (Netherlands), sells its plant-based butters, spreads, creams, and cheeses to retail and food service partners in over 90 markets worldwide. Backed by a rich heritage of more than 150 years, its products are produced in 15 plant creameries located around the world. From its regional headquarters in Dubai, Upfield already reaches millions of consumers across the Gulf Region and has seen accelerated growth in adaptation of plant-based foods in food service as well.

The demand for plant-based foods is witnessing steady growth globally, fueled by increased health awareness and concerns for environmental sustainability, as well as the desire to safeguard the planet from the impacts of climate change. According to United Nations figures, switching to a plant-based diet can reduce an individual’s annual carbon footprint by up to 2.1 tons with a vegan diet or up to 1.5 tons for vegetarians.