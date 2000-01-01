The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean has honoured Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, in the "Best Youth Support Programme" category.

This accolade recognises the foundation’s exceptional efforts in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their understanding of parliamentary government work.

The foundation’s notable achievements include launching the "Young Parliamentarians Programme," which embodies the UAE’s commitment to nurturing youth and fostering their capabilities to become future leaders.

The programme, launched in 2023, aims to cultivate a foundation of young people equipped for parliamentary roles, contribute to political empowerment, and increase political awareness among Emirati youth. It also seeks to elevate the role of Emirati youth in political development, inspire them to become leaders in parliamentary work and encourage field research.