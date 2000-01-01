Parliamentary Assembly Of Mediterranean Honours ’Watani Al Emarat Foundation’ #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Parliamentary Assembly Of Mediterranean Honours ’Watani Al Emarat Foundation’
(18 May 2024)

  

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean has honoured Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, in the "Best Youth Support Programme" category.

This accolade recognises the foundation’s exceptional efforts in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their understanding of parliamentary government work.

The foundation’s notable achievements include launching the "Young Parliamentarians Programme," which embodies the UAE’s commitment to nurturing youth and fostering their capabilities to become future leaders.

The programme, launched in 2023, aims to cultivate a foundation of young people equipped for parliamentary roles, contribute to political empowerment, and increase political awareness among Emirati youth. It also seeks to elevate the role of Emirati youth in political development, inspire them to become leaders in parliamentary work and encourage field research.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance