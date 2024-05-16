MoHRE Urges Private Sector Companies To Meet H1 2024 Emiratisation Targets Before June 30 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

MoHRE Urges Private Sector Companies To Meet H1 2024 Emiratisation Targets Before June 30
(21 May 2024)

  

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector companies employing 50 or more workers to meet their half-yearly Emiratisation targets for 2024. These targets call for a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled jobs in these companies, in line with the relevant Cabinet Resolution.

The Ministry has set 30th June as the final deadline for achieving Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), noting that starting from 1st July, it will monitor companies’ compliance.

The MoHRE commended companies that have already achieved the required targets, stressing the importance of registering UAE citizens in one of the authorised pension funds and in the Wage Protection System (WPS). It called on companies to maintain the growth they achieved in Emiratisation targets until 30th June.

The Ministry has also called on companies falling short of their Emiratisation targets to benefit from the "Nafis" platform, which houses data about qualified Emirati nationals seeking employment across various specialisations and who possess the required competencies.

"We urge companies to adhere to Emiratisation targets, which are a top priority for the UAE Government, given the role they play in achieving economic growth objectives and the nation’s ambitions for the upcoming period, where the primary focus will be on empowering national human capital," MoHRE said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry’s digital and field supervision system identified 1,379 companies attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets, unlawfully hiring 2,170 UAE citizens from mid-2022 until 16th May 2024.

The violating companies were fined, their ratings were downgraded, and some of their files were referred to the Public Prosecution. Financial contributions were also imposed on the violators starting from the date the violation began, and the companies were required to take corrective measures.

The Ministry called for reporting any violations to its call centre at 600590000 or via its smart application, saying that "Emiratisation targets were set to enhance Emirati citizens’ participation in the job market and their contribution to the country’s economic development, which makes it an important national goal."

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance