During the month of June, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a series of events, workshops, and discussion sessions, in addition to meetings with popular authors and poets. This is part of its efforts to promote culture and knowledge among community members and encourage cultural interaction between various segments of society. In cooperation with Al Wasl University, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will launch five printed scientific research theses, by Emirati and Arab researchers who hold doctorates. This pioneering step supports the library’s vision and strategy to cultivate knowledge exchange, disseminate scientific research and make it available to all members of society, and stimulate interest in academic and scientific fields locally through a series of special and future issues. The library will also organise a workshop within its creative writing program with novelist and media personality Anne Al Safi. Through this workshop, Al Safi will focus on creating characters, inspiring ideas, constructing main and secondary characters, constructing the characters of the hero, the villain, and the third or visiting characters and their role in the development of the story, in addition to the construction of the novel, the use of life plans for the heroes, such as the arc diagram, to determine personal development and the conflicts that the character faces in the plot of the novel. As part of the Public Speaking program, and in cooperation with Dubai Toastmasters Club, the library will host two workshops with professional trainers Marwan Medhat and Minesh Ratnadurai. The workshops will focus on professional public speaking, how to write a professional speech, and the implications of body language during public speaking. To celebrate diversity in Dubai, the library will organise an event to explore poetry and folk stories from Filipino heritage on Philippines Independence Day, and a book exhibition showcasing Filipino culture. Furthermore, the library will host a workshop on the basics of scoping dramatic literature and screenwriting, by the writer Reem Hanna. The workshop will discuss the basis for accurately selecting scenarios and transforming ordinary texts into integrated scenarios for television or cinematic production, from the initial idea until writing dialogue scenes and developing characters. This workshop is an ideal opportunity for anyone who aspires to enter the world of dramatic writing, as participants will be able to acquire new skills and apply them practically under the supervision of one of the most prominent female writers in this field. The library will also celebrate World Music Day by hosting the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra. Led by musician Riad Qudsi, the orchestra will perform with unique, world-renowned Arabic and Western music pieces. Additionally, the library will hold a workshop entitled Poetic Meters and Rhymes by the well-known Emirati poet Abdullah Al-Hudayyah. The workshop will cover the fundamentals of writing classical and Nabati poetry and will allow participants to present their poems. At the end of June, the library will organise Stop Motion Animation Workshop by the creative director Zeinab Jabr. This interactive workshop will delve into the techniques of stop-motion animation, character design, and movement.