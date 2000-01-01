DEWA Named Strategic Sponsor Of Dubai Award For Sustainable Transport 2024 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
DEWA Named Strategic Sponsor Of Dubai Award For Sustainable Transport 2024
(1 June 2024)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its participation in the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport as the strategic sponsor. The award is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The winners of the award will be revealed in June 2024.

"We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a role model in smart mobility using and using electric vehicles (EVs). We also aim to enhance the efficiency of energy consumption in the transport sector and reduce the carbon footprint in this sector, which is one of the main sectors targeted to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. We are pleased to sponsor the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2024, which plays an integral part in supporting the UAE’s regional leadership in adopting EVs. This award drives the UAEâ€™s major advancements in developing the EV infrastructure. We are keen to further the integration among public and private organisations to elevate the green mobility system and mitigate climate change. This consolidates Dubai’s global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility, which is in line with the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030 and the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030. We aim to improve mobility efficiency and smart EV charging," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"The EV Green Charger Initiative launched by DEWA in 2014 has encouraged sustainable mobility in Dubai. The initiative played a significant role in expediting the development of electric charging station infrastructure across the Emirate, resulting in a network of over 700 charging stations in collaboration with stakeholders. This includes around 400 Green Charging Stations operated by DEWA. Our Efforts continue to expand the EV Green Charging Stations, aligning with the rapid growth of electric vehicle usage and our commitment to advancing sustainability, improving air quality, and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions," added Al Tayer.

Since 2014, Dubai has witnessed a notable increase in EVs. By the end of April 2024, the number of electric vehicles in Dubai reached over 30,000, substantially supporting the Emirateâ€™s plans to transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly transport.

