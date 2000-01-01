His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today crowned the winners of the seventh Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club from 1–2 June. The championship witnessed impressive performances by athletes from leading local clubs and academies, with Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerging as the standout performer, winning the Under-14 and Under-18 titles. The award ceremony was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Board Member of Shabab Al Ahli Club; His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian jiu-jitsu federations. Al Ain topped the podium in the Under-14 category, with Sharjah Self-Defence and Shabab Al Ahli securing second and third places, respectively. In the Under-16 category, Sharjah Self-Defence clinched the title, followed by Baniyas in second place and Al Ain in third. Al Ain continued their dominance in the Under-18 category, triumphing over Baniyas and Al Jazira. Al Wahda reigned supreme in the Adults division, with Al Ain and Baniyas taking second and third places, respectively. Congratulating the winners, His Excellency Youssef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The seventh edition of the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup was a massive success, attracting hundreds of athletes from over 20 clubs and academies nationwide. The outstanding performances, especially in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories, highlight both the Federation and clubs’ dedication to nurturing the next generation of jiu-jitsu stars,” His Excellency said. “Since its inception, this championship has played a crucial role in honing the skills of our athletes, paving the way for them to compete on the international stage and join the Jiu-Jitsu National Team,” Al Batran added. Al Batran also extended his gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for their visionary guidance that has fostered the rapid development of sports in the country and their constant support for athletes. He also thanked HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for honouring the winners on Sunday. Ahmed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Al Ain Sports Club, expressed his delight at winning the U14 and U18 titles: “We’re thrilled to see the impressive performances of our athletes. This victory validates our strategy to develop young talent and enhance their competitive edge on the mat. We dedicate this win to our club’s leadership and everyone who contributed to this success.” Saeed Al Qubaisi, an Al Ain Club athlete who struck gold in the U14 44kg category, shared his joy: “Winning this gold medal fills me with immense pride. The competition was tough, but the valuable support from my club and coaches fuelled my determination to give my best and succeed.” Abdullah Al Darmaki, who clinched gold in the U18 94kg category, echoed similar sentiments: “This victory in such a prestigious tournament is indescribable. The effort and sacrifices were all worth it in the end.” His Excellency Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, dedicated the win to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He expressed his appreciation for the support of the Sharjah Sports Council and everyone involved. “We are very proud of our young athletes for their outstanding performance in the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup. Today’s result is a testament to their hard work and sustained efforts to keep progressing and retaining their previous achievements,” he said. Hamdan Mohammed Al-Najjar of Sharjah Self-Defence who won a gold medal in the 48 kg category, said: “I am extremely grateful and happy to secure the gold medal and help the team win the U16 title. This achievement means a lot to me and reflects the hard work and dedication I put into training.” Elsewhere, His Excellency Obaid Muftah Al Mahrezi, President of Al Wahda Sports Company, added: “Our heroes were up to the challenge, and we saw the extent of their determination and high skills resulting in winning the title in the Adult division for the second consecutive year. Their determination to achieve victory was clear in every fight. We thank the UAEJJF for organising this tournament, which provides an unparalleled platform for our athletes to showcase their skills and talents.” Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, the Al Wahda athlete who won gold in the adult 69kg category, added: "Today we achieved our long-standing aspiration, thanks to our utmost efforts. Competing in various tournaments has taught us valuable lessons and significantly improved our skills."