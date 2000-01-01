Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Polish Business Council To Promote Economic Partnerships #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Polish Business Council To Promote Economic Partnerships
(3 June 2024)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Polish Business Council. The launch of the council represents an important step towards promoting joint opportunities between the private sectors in Dubai and Poland and supporting the growth of bilateral trade and investment.

The move reflects Dubai’s growing attractionamong companies and investors from Poland. A total of 339 Polish companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of Q1 2024.

The first annual general meeting of the Polish Business Council witnessedthe election of the members of the council’s Board of Directors. Participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation and organise business events, in addition to exploringopportunities and engaging in the exchange ofknowledge and experience.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers,commented: "The Polish Business Council is the latest addition to the growing number of Business Councils under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The launchreinforces our efforts to activate the private sector’s role in driving economic development while nurturing fruitful partnerships between companies operating in Dubai and strengthening trade and investment ties with global business communities."

Country-specific Business Councils represent the nationalities of investors operating in Dubai and,in cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, focus on promoting bilateral trade and investments. Business Councils serve as highly effective platforms for companies to communicate, collaborate, and build impactful partnerships.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is actively working to increase the number of Business Councils to better represent the various nationalities of investors in the emirate. This initiative aims to consolidate efforts to support the expansion of member companies in global markets, unify the voices of Business Councils, and contribute towards achievingtheir common goals. 

