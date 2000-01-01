The Financial Audit Authority today launched the "Corporate Governance Manual for Government Entities in the Emirate of Dubai" to establish a comprehensive governance framework for government entities in Dubai.

Designed to unify governance concepts and principles, the manual seeks to support government entities in achieving their strategic goals. It also aims to boost institutional performance, foster transparency, ensure accountability, and protect stakeholders’ rights.

The manual is applicable to government entities, except for entities governed by legislations approved by relevant authorities and activities related to judicial, military and civil regulatory matters.

Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority, said the manual aligns with the Dubai Government’s vision to continually raise the benchmarks of operational efficiency.

He further stated that the manual serves as an essential guide to key principles and standards for enhancing government performance in Dubai. The manual aims to boost efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in Dubai government entities, significantly improving their performance and achieving their goals.

Sharing insights on the development of the manual, Al Hareb said, "Our approach involved collaborative discussions with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council and the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee. We also held awareness sessions on the manual with select government entities."

He noted that Dubai continually strives to work to create a better future for all its residents. Corporate governance is a fundamental pillar in this endeavour, enhancing decision-making and excellence.

Al Hareb added that the new manual provides a systematic framework for sound governance, which supports government entities in effectively achieving their strategic goals and contributing significantly to Dubai’s sustainable development.