Indian Businesses Top The List Of Nationalities Of New Companies Joining Dubai Chamber Of Commerce DuringBQ1 2024 With 4,351 New Members
(5 June 2024)

  

A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian investors topped the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber during the first quarter of this year, with 4,351 new companies. Thefindings highlight Dubai’s strong ability to attract direct investments from India and underline the emirate’s growing appeal among international businesses.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 2,222 new companies joining in Q1 2024, while Egypt followed with 1,404 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

During the first quarter of the year, 736 new Syrian companies joined the chamber, placing the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 698 new companies, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 635 new Bangladeshi companies during Q1 2024.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 501 new member companies, and companies from Sudan claimed the eighth spot with 379 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

China ranked ninth on the list, with 362 new Chinese companies registering as members of the chamber. Jordan claimed the tenth spot, with 343 new companies joining the chamberâ€™s membership during the first quarter of this year.

New Corporate Sectors
In terms of the sectoral distribution of new membercompanies joining the chamber during Q1 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 42.3% of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.9% of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in third place on 9.2%, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.1%. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place on 6.5%.

