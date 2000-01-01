Dubai Cares Launches 2nd Phase Of Students For Students Initiative #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Cares Launches 2nd Phase Of Students For Students Initiative
(7 June 2024)

  

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has launched the second phase of "Students for Students," a community engagement initiative that offers students an opportunity to champion education for peers from low-income backgrounds.

The participating schools will organise a "volunteer day" to distribute 9,000 school kits from the raised funds.

Packing activities will take place from 10th to 25th June, across the participating schools, as students will volunteer to assemble the kits. Thereafter, Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits to charity schools and organisations in the UAE ahead of the new academic year.

In the initiative's first phase, students from 14 participating schools organised various events—from spring fairs to bake sales and games—to raise funds, which were used to buy essential school supplies. The participating schools have successfully raised AED720,000 in total.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance