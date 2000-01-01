UAE, Philippines To Celebrate 126th Philippine Independence Anniversary On June 9 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

UAE, Philippines To Celebrate 126th Philippine Independence Anniversary On June 9
(7 June 2024)

  

The "Emirates Loves the Philippines" social media page, will host a massive celebration for the Filipino community in the UAE at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 9th June. The event marks the 126th anniversary of the Philippines' independence.

The celebration, which will be attended by UAE officials and prominent diplomatic, economic, and social figures from the Filipino community, aims to honour the strong ties between the UAE and the Philippines and to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The event will celebrate Filipino culture as well as the contributions of the Filipino community to the UAE's sustainable development journey.

Held in collaboration with Dubai Police, the celebration will include diverse cultural and artistic activities, including musical performances, folk dances, and exhibitions of Filipino crafts and arts. The event will also feature entertainment for children.

Running from 8 am to 8 pm, the celebration will offer various entertainment activities and competitions, as well as a series of artistic performances showcasing different aspects of Filipino culture.

This event reflects the UAE's dedication to fostering cooperation and friendship with various countries and promoting values of tolerance among all people by participating in their cultural, entertainment, and national celebrations.

The celebration underscores the UAE's success in creating a tolerant and open environment that allows everyone to live in peace and harmony. The UAE is a global model for respecting cultural diversity, enabling residents of different cultures to celebrate their special occasions.

The UAE and the Philippines maintained strong ties even before establishing official diplomatic relations on 19th August 1974, followed by the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on 17th June 1980.

The bilateral relationship reached a milestone with the opening of the UAE Embassy in Manila in 1989, and since then, the cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly, peaking in recent years.

The UAE greatly values the substantial contributions of Filipino workers to its economic growth, not only in the tourism and trade sectors but also in other fields such as engineering, healthcare, and human resources. The UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who consider it their second home.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance