Building on Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust has been selected to support clinical and operational development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital (HBRCH), Dubai’s first integrated comprehensive cancer hospital. The partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the standard of cancer treatment in Dubai, where specialised and compassionate care will be accessible in one place. As one of the world's leading hospitals dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research, and education, The Royal Marsden will work with Dubai Health to establish a model of excellence in comprehensive cancer care at HBRCH. Their renowned expertise will be leveraged across several key areas, including developing specialist, evidence-based models of care, early diagnosis, and treatment pathways that guide patients through every step of their journey. The HBRCH programme of care will span from early detection to treatment, recovery, and post-treatment support. A key focus of this partnership will be building a world-class, specialised team of cancer care professionals. This will involve creating a robust workforce plan, developing advanced training programmes, and fostering a culture of continuous learning. Additionally, the partnership will seek to establish a cancer research programme, fostering a culture of discovering transformative advancements in cancer care. Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, said, “We are honoured to join forces with The Royal Marsden, a global leader in cancer research and treatment. Their renowned expertise and approach to care perfectly complement the care, learning, discovery, and giving missions of our integrated academic health system. Through this partnership, we are honouring the collective generosity of our esteemed donors whose unwavering support to Al Jalila Foundation is fulfilling our vision for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital to become a beacon of hope for patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis. It propels us closer to achieving the Dubai Social Agenda 33 goal of delivering a world-class healthcare system of the highest efficiency and quality." Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive, The Royal Marsden, said: “I am delighted that The Royal Marsden has been chosen to work in partnership with Dubai Health to advance the clinical development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. This is an excellent opportunity for international collaboration, and to adapt the best practices in state-of-the-art healthcare provision and establish the structure upon which this advanced, innovative and future-looking hospital can be based.” “At The Royal Marsden our integrated NHS and Private Care model, underpinned by a research and academic infrastructure, delivers outstanding personalised care for our patients. Through a staged programme of work The Royal Marsden and Dubai Health aims to establish a long-term strategic partnership that will not only develop a new hospital but support specialised cancer care across the wider healthcare system in Dubai,” she added. Set to open in 2026, the HBRCH will offer a groundbreaking model of care under Dubai Health. As part of Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, the comprehensive cancer hospital will create multidisciplinary teams to spearhead a transformative shift in care delivery. Research and clinical trials will be at the heart of the hospital, fostering a culture of discovery and accelerating progress in cancer care. With 50 clinics, 30 research areas, 60 infusion rooms, and 116 inpatient beds spread across a sprawling 56,000-square-metre campus, the hospital is positioned to become a beacon of hope for cancer patients in the UAE and the region.