12 women's international & local sports events take place during summer season in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and in partnership with several clubs, academies and sports events organizers from the private sector. These sports events are organized to enhance the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities among women in general & Emirati women in particular, and to enable them maintain their activities & elegance during summertime. The women sports events program in Dubai is organized with distinctive participation of huge numbers of women & girls, and it comprises several activities & championships, which will continue up to the end of August and meet the physical abilities of the various women in society. Dubai Ladies Club will organize three various championships, as follows: the Women's Physical Fitness Championship will be held on 22nd June, while the Women's Squash Championship is scheduled on 14th July and the Aquatics Olympic Championship to be organized on 11th Aug. The Fit On Click Events Academy will organize the Women's Open Sports Day at Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center on 31st Aug. The Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates will host the Snow Yoga Event for Women; the unique experience of its kind for the practice of yoga sport in a temperature of minus four Celsius. Four artistic & rhythmic gymnastics championships will be held, among which are two international championships. In this regard, the Danisty International Gymnastics Championships will take place at Hamdan Sports Complex with participation of 500 athletes, while the Premier Gymnastics Cup will be held at GEMS Al-Barsha International School. The Du Gym International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held at the International University School in Umm Suqeim with participation of female players of eight countries from the various continents of the world, and in distinctive presence of the Bulgarian Olympic Champion Madeleine Radukanova who won the Golden Medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 / the Russian Margarita Atamulova, who gained the Gymnastics World Championship's Title four times. The Experts Artistic Gymnastics Championship was organized at Jumeirah Baccalaureate School. Lina Deeb, the prominent Female Fitness Trainer & Celebrity in Social Media, organized a sports day for ladies of various ages & different levels at Toda Hall in Madinat Jumeirah, where she has presented intensive fitness trainings. The Women's Padel Open Championship – Category C took place at the Padel Kingdom Club in Al-Quoz 4. Zaabeel Ladies Club organized the Aquatics Sports Day. The organization of these sports events contributes to the spreading of the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activity among women of various classes. These events also conform to DSC's Strategy, aiming to create an integrating sports community. Women sport has attained dramatic jump, during the last period, with regard to the enrichment of the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activity and increase of the numbers of women who exercise sport. DSC is keen to launch various programs & initiatives throughout the year and to organize several women sports events targeting women of different categories & various ages.