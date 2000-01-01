New online portalprovides convenient access to an extensive collection of information and resources covering key aspects of running a family business.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses (DCFB),which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-library. Developed in cooperation with the Family Enterprise Foundation (FEF), the new online portal is aimed at assisting all stakeholders to drive the sustainable success of Dubai’s family business ecosystem. The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-libraryunlocks access to an extensive collection of information and educational content and features almost 2,000 resourcesincluding videos, webinars, articles, podcasts, interactive activities, research reports, and infographics. Key regional information is also offered, together with a selection of blended learning programmes designed specifically for family enterprises. The launch of the new online portal follows the signing of an agreementwith the Family Enterprise Foundation, a charitable organisation focused on educational resources and research that supports the sustainability of family enterprises,tolicense the use of the foundation’s wide range of resourcesto benefit the family business community in Dubai.The collaboration will help the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses to achieve its vision ofstrengthening the family business ecosystem and enhancing the economic impactof family-owned businesses, which are significant contributors to Dubai’s non-oil GDP and employ a substantial proportion of the emirate’s workforce. Officially launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is entrusted with ensuring the growth and sustainability of family businesses in Dubai. The centre is committed to boosting the competitiveness of family businesses, protecting their interests, and empowering their current and future leaders to drive sustainable success. Since its establishment, the centre has launched a series of programmes to boost the global competitiveness of local family businesses including the Dubai Family Businesses Leadership Programme, developed in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development; the Next Generation Training Programme; the Governance Series; and the Advisors’ Certification Programme. These programmes are aimed at preparing new leaders, educating family members on vital issues, and fostering the growth and success of family businesses. In addition, the centre has issued a comprehensive set of toolkits to support family-owned enterprises, which assist companies in designing and developing governance frameworks to ensure a smooth succession process and secure the continuity of family businesses. To access the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses E-library, please visit: fblibrary.dubaichamber.com