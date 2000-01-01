Dubai Municipality announced the operating timesfor Dubai public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialized parks, and leisure facilities during Eid Al Adha holiday, as well as for recreational events held in these facilities during this period. The move comes in line with the Municipality’s efforts to offer an integrated and entertaining experience in these facilities, enabling Dubai residents to enjoy life and enhance their well-being and happiness. According to the Municipality, the operating hours of residential parks and squares during the period will be from 8:00am to 12:00 midnight. Furthermore, Dubai Municipality has scheduled operating hours from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm for specialized parks and recreational facilities in major locations including Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al-Safa and Mushrif Park. For the mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park,the operatinghours will be between 6:00 am and 7:00 pm. In addition, the operating hours of the Quranic Park will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm and for the Cave of Miracles and Glass House the entry time will be between 9:00 am and 8:30 pm.The Municipality has scheduled the operating hours of Dubai Frame from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. For the Children’s City, the Municipality has set the operating hours from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekdays and Friday and Saturday, it will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In line with the holidays, Dubai Municipality will organize a variety of events, which will include drawing sessions and distribution of dessertson the first and second days of Eid Al Adha between 4:00 pmand 7:00 pm. In addition, it will conduct educational and recreational workshops as well as live screenings in the Children’s City on the first and second day of Eid Al Adha between 3:00pm and 7:00 pm.