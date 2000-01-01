Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With Australian Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Boost Economic And Investment Ties #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With Australian Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Boost Economic And Investment Ties
(13 June 2024)

  

Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation, strengthen economic and trade relations, and support the development of partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Australia.

The MoU supports the sharing of data and expertise between the two parties and cooperation on studies and research relating to trade, investment, and the economy, as well as the latest developments surrounding legislation governing business. The agreement is aimed at strengthening relationships between the business communities in Dubai and Australia to achieve their mutual objectives and contribute to boosting bilateral trade and investments.

Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “At Dubai Chambers, we are keen to strengthen international partnerships to support the expansion of local businesses in strategic global markets and attract international companies and investments to Dubai. The MoU with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry comes as part of our ongoing efforts to develop trade and investment prospects for the private sector and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and driving growth and prosperity in both markets.”

Lyall Gorman, Deputy President of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented: “I am delighted to formalise this MoU between Dubai Chambers and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The opportunity for our two organisations to engage more fully for mutual benefit are significant in their nature. I look forward to ongoing strategic dialogue between our organisations with a view to enhancing economic activity, information exchange, and connectivity at all levels of business. Both Dubai Chambers and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are extremely progressive and highly regarded within their respective regions, and I am confident that a high level of value exchange will emerge as a result of coming together under the umbrella of this MoU.”

In May last year, Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, opened a new international representative office in Sydney, Australia, as part of efforts to strengthen economic partnerships and achieve its strategic priorities.

Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting members with their global expansion plans in strategic markets around the world, attracting foreign investment and international companies to the emirate, and enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a leading global hub for business and investment. The chambers play a key role in supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming ten years and consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities.

