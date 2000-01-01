ENOC Group, Emirates Auction Inks Co-Operation Agreement To Optimise Business Operations #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

ENOC Group, Emirates Auction Inks Co-Operation Agreement To Optimise Business Operations
(14 June 2024)

  

ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Emirates Auction, the leading UAE-based auction company in the Middle East, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at optimising the asset disposal process. This agreement represents a key milestone in ENOC Group's efforts to streamline operations and improve business efficiency.

The agreement was signed at the ENOC Head Office, by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC and Abdulla Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, in addition to representatives from both businesses.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Auction to enhance the management of our assets to streamline operations and improve business efficiency, which confirms our efforts to achieve the vision of the UAE Government in adopting a proactive thought that looks forward to the future towards eliminating bureaucracy in all our business operations. Leveraging Emirates Auction’s expertise and resources will unlock new opportunities for growth for ENOC Group and support in enhancing customer experience. We remain committed to implementing innovative solutions that strengthen the business and look forward to a successful collaboration with Emirates Auction.”

Abdulla Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, stressed the company's keenness to invest all its advanced capabilities, expertise and experience to enhance ENOC Group's asset management through various mechanisms, using the latest innovative systems and methods, and applying international best practices with high dynamism and with extreme ease. He said, “This agreement will contribute to achieving attractive returns for ENOC and rationalising costs, by ensuring the speed of marketing and selling assets according to clear standards that enjoy transparency, credibility, and governance. At Emirates Auction, we are proud to strengthen our cooperation and strategic partnership with ENOC Group with this agreement that constitutes a qualitative addition to the list of partners of Emirates Auction, and a step that reflects the extent of confidence in our company's reputation, performance and services at the level of the country and the region”.

ENOC Group and Emirates Auction will work closely together to discover surplus assets including vehicles, assess their market value, and implement successful disposal strategies, including auctions. By adopting innovative approaches to asset clearance and fostering collaboration within the industry, ENOC Group aims to set new standards for responsible resource management.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance