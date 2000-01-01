Dubai Municipality announced its plan to manage public cleanliness operations and community services related to sustainable waste management in different areas during the Eid Al-Adha holiday in the emirate,for which it has allocated 3,150 field supervisors and sanitation engineers. The municipality’s efforts include implementing technical programs, creating work plans and coordinating supervisory and field activities with an aim of retaining cleanliness on all roads, including highways, residential areas,markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities. These efforts reflect its steadfast commitment to an integrated waste management system and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in public services throughout the year, especially during special occasions, holidays, and events hosted by Dubai. Furthermore, it aligns with the municipality’s strategic goals to raise the level of sustainability, attractiveness and overall quality of life. The municipality further seeks to offer all residents and visitors top-notch tourism, entertainment and living experiences. Integrated Field Teams Dubai Municipality’s workforce includes a team of 250 supervisory and control staff to monitor and manage basic cleaning duties. Furthermore, they are in charge of handling both routine and emergency field reports. They are further responsible for supervising a team of 2,250 sanitation engineers across Dubai. The cleaning team will be operating in a four-shift system, equipped with necessary solutions and resources. In addition, a group of 650 cleaning engineers have beenallocated from the private sector to supervise cleaning operations in tourist, industrial, and desert areas. The municipality has assigned a field team comprising seven field supervisors and 84 sanitation engineers to operate in a three-shift system every day, with an aim to improve the cleanliness and sustainability of public beaches. Through these efforts, the municipality seeks to offer a distinguished and appealing experience for the emirate’s beachgoers including citizens, residents, and visitors during the Eid holiday. The municipality has also allocated a team of nine inspectors and field supervisors to ensure cleanliness ofinvestment areas andmonitor the compliance of real estate development companies with approved work systems. Cleanliness of Main Roads and Highways The municipality has also designated an exclusive team of 155 sanitation engineers and 10 supervisory and monitoring personnel to ensure the cleanliness of a total distance of 2,300 kilometers of main roads in four separate shifts. The operational strategies of the municipality have been created to tackle all emergencies, ensuring the hygiene of main roads and highways while effectively resolving complaints. TheMunicipality has assigned necessary resources for waste collection and transportation including prompt cleaning of accident sites along external roads and highways. Automated Fleet Additionally, the municipality has deployed a lineup of 759 automated vehicles along with necessary equipmentto complete different routine field operations that support programs as well as emergency services 24 hours a day and upon request. The fleet includes 318 heavy vehicles, 158 lightweight vehicles, 176 rental vehicles, and 77 heavy equipment units, which are connected to boats for cleaning and 30 lightweight equipment units. During the Eid Al-Adha holidays, the fleet will run 456 daily programs on an average, which include duties such as cleaning, addressing complaints, reporting incidents and regular field inspections. Operating Hours The Municipality’sstrategy toensure general cleanliness operations throughout Dubai’s Eid Al-Adha holiday includes scheduling and controlling landfills, waste disposal locations, and treatment facilities. During the holidays, Al Qusais landfill and Bayada landfill will be operational around the clock and the medical waste incinerator at Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Plant will also operate without interruption, in addition to the control room at Warsanwaste-to-energy conversionfacility, which will be operational 24/7 during the holidays. Dubai Municipality has streamlined access to various services,including the submissionof requests for the convenience of the public and customers through its website. The services include applying for permits to dispose of hazardous waste, commercial waste and unnecessary materials. Furthermore, individuals can request for wide range of services including contracting with waste collection and transportation companies, securing a no-objection certificate for infrastructure and construction projects and adding or changing the location of waste containers.On the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the services for collecting bulk waste will be temporarily discontinued and will resume on the following days. Dubai Municipality urges the public to adhere to the guidelines, preserve public facilities, prevent barbecuing on green areas, refrain from littering in public places, and ensure proper waste disposal in a manner that maintains the emirate’s urban appearance.