Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Explores Opportunities To Drive Economic Growth During Second Quarterly meeting Of Business Groups And Councils For 2024
(19 June 2024)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the second quarterly roundtable meeting of Business Groups and Councils for2024. The meeting of the sector-specific Business Groups and country-specific Business Councils overseen by the chamber attractedrepresentatives from private sector companies operating in the emirate.

The session created a valuable platform to highlightprospects for economic growth and explore the promising opportunities arising for the private sector across diverse industries. Attendees were briefed on the chamber’s latest programmes and initiatives, together with its future plans todrive the success of the private sector and ensurean enabling environment that supports thesustainable growth of businesses in the emirate.Participants discussed ways to enhance the competitiveness of local companies and improve their performance in line withglobal economic developments.

During the first quarter of 2024, Dubai Chamber of Commerce held 24 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, including the inaugural Annual General Meetings of the Polish Business Council and the Qazaqstan Business Council. The chamber also reviewed 33 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups during Q1 2024, with the resulting recommendations achieving an adoption rate of 45%.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Advancing the interests of the business community in Dubai remains among our top strategic priorities. We are committed to increasing the private sector’s contribution toDubai’s economic success story by enhancing the role of Business Groups and Councils in improving the emirate’s favourable business environment, which helpspromote the growth of companies across all sectors.”

The Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce ensure the representation of diverse business and economic sectors andare instrumentalin facilitating productive dialogue between private sector stakeholders and government entities. Through their activities, these influential bodies work to enhance Dubai’s dynamic business environment, promote public-private partnerships, and drive the success of businesses in the emirate.

