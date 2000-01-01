Emarat Signs First Agreement With Emirates Airline To Supply Its Aviation Fuel At Al Maktoum Airport #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Emarat Signs First Agreement With Emirates Airline To Supply Its Aviation Fuel At Al Maktoum Airport
(13 July 2024)

  

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has announced a new agreement with the Emirates Airline group to supply aviation fuel for its cargo operations at Al Maktoum International Airport.

The agreement is the first of its kind between Emarat and Emirates at Al Maktoum Airport and is part of the long-standing cooperation that has existed for more than three decades. Emirates is one of Emarat's oldest customers.

This agreement marks a new phase of cooperation between Emarat and Emirates andreflects the confidence of Emirates, one of Emarat’s long-standingcustomers, in the quality of Emarat’s aviation fuel and distinguished services over the years.

For several decades, Emarat has been active in transporting and supplying aviation fuel at Dubai Airports through its partnerships with Emirates and numerous other international partners. Emarat has also remained steadfast in its commitment to providing a wide range of services with the highest quality standards, ensuring the best value for millions of customers annually throughout the northern Emiratesin the UAE.

Emarat owns a large network of service stations and fuel depots in Dubai and the northern Emirates of the UAE. It manages an extensive network for transporting, storing, and marketing fuel products through its depots and its liquefied gas pipeline network, which covers Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Emarat is also involved in various activities related to its diverse retail brandsand other fields that it operates in.

