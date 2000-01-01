Museum Of The Future, Federal Youth Authority Partner To Empower Youth #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Museum Of The Future, Federal Youth Authority Partner To Empower Youth
(15 July 2024)

  

 The Museum of the Future has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Youth Authority, aiming to nurture and develop the capabilities of the youth. The strategic partnership seeks to create an enabling environment, empowering youth and maximising their opportunities locally, regionally, and globally across various key sectors.

The MoU was signed at the Museum of the Future, and attended by Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, in the presence of senior officials.

Dr. Al Neyadi emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “Continuous cooperation and joint efforts contribute to achieving the aspirations of our visionary leadership. These collaborations transform our ambitious vision into a tangible reality, exemplifying the excellence and leadership we strive for. With robust support aimed at empowering young people and preparing them to become future leaders, we are steadfastly committed to a national approach that fosters a generation equipped with the capabilities and talents needed to excel across various fields. This foundation is essential for driving our construction and development processes forward.”

Al Neyadi explained, “This partnership is a strategic step towards enhancing the empowerment of youth to be key actors in bringing about positive change. This MoU reflects our joint commitment to creating an optimal environment for young people and providing the necessary tools to support their participation in achieving sustainable national development goals."

For his part, Belhoul stated, "Through this partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, we aim to inspire and empower youth by providing practical experiences and educational programs designed to enhance their creativity and encourage them to contribute effectively to comprehensive and sustainable development.

"The Museum of the Future is the ideal destination for preparing tomorrow's generations for a future full of creativity and innovation. It serves as a window into the future and a catalyst for young and promising talents, empowering them to prepare for diverse future opportunities. The museum will also be a source of inspiration and an exceptional platform to provide experiences rich in promising opportunities for our youth, in line with national strategies that aim to ensure the best standards of life and well-being for future generations."

Through this MoU, both parties look forward to collaborating to provide comprehensive opportunities for youth. This includes building their capabilities, enhancing core skills, and enabling opportunities for growth. Additionally, the Museum of the Future and Federal Youth Authority aim to exchange insights, knowledge, and research findings relevant to their respective fields of expertise, as well as organise and host visits and events, and explore the development of new programmes.

Both parties strive to contribute to achieving the "National Youth Agenda 2031", which serves as a roadmap for the bright and prosperous future of youth in the country. This agenda focuses on making Emirati youth a key driver in national economic development, effective contributors to society, and strong adherents to Emirati values and principles to leave a positive impact globally. It also aims to keep pace with the latest technological advancements, equip youth with future skills, and ensure the highest levels of education, health, and quality of life.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance