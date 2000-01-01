Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Global Research Centre Of Himalaya Wellness In Dubai Science Park #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Global Research Centre Of Himalaya Wellness In Dubai Science Park
(16 July 2024)
Himalaya Wellness is a leading global herbal health and personal care brand


  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the state-of-the-art global research centre of Himalaya Wellness in Dubai Science Park, a member of the TECOM Group.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said: "Research and development (R&D) is a vital sector that is a cornerstone of the UAE’s sustainable development and a key contributor to realising our vision for innovation and future-readiness. We are committed to providing the infrastructure, environment and business-enabling support needed to ensure the growth of this sector. By fostering partnerships between the private and public sectors, nurturing talent and promoting a culture of knowledge-based excellence, we aim to create a thriving R&D ecosystem that will enable the nation to remain at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement.”

During his visit, His Highness was briefed on the Himalaya research centre’s activities, which focus on innovating and developing natural pharmaceutical products, herbal-based medicines, and dietary supplements. The 55,000-square-foot centre develops a wide range of products for export to over 100 countries. The centresupports the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and reflectsthestrong private sector participation in Dubai's healthcare and wellness sectors.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Director General
of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of the TECOM Group.

Founded in 1930, Himalaya Wellness is a leading global herbal health and personal care brand with close to 500 products sold worldwide. The company’s global research centre is one of the R&D facilities that has enriched the globally competitive science-focused ecosystem created by the TECOM Group.

Dubai Science Park is part of the TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance