His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the state-of-the-art global research centre of Himalaya Wellness in Dubai Science Park, a member of the TECOM Group.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said: "Research and development (R&D) is a vital sector that is a cornerstone of the UAE’s sustainable development and a key contributor to realising our vision for innovation and future-readiness. We are committed to providing the infrastructure, environment and business-enabling support needed to ensure the growth of this sector. By fostering partnerships between the private and public sectors, nurturing talent and promoting a culture of knowledge-based excellence, we aim to create a thriving R&D ecosystem that will enable the nation to remain at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement.”

During his visit, His Highness was briefed on the Himalaya research centre’s activities, which focus on innovating and developing natural pharmaceutical products, herbal-based medicines, and dietary supplements. The 55,000-square-foot centre develops a wide range of products for export to over 100 countries. The centresupports the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and reflectsthestrong private sector participation in Dubai's healthcare and wellness sectors.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by His Excellency Malek Al Malek, Director General

of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of the TECOM Group.

Founded in 1930, Himalaya Wellness is a leading global herbal health and personal care brand with close to 500 products sold worldwide. The company’s global research centre is one of the R&D facilities that has enriched the globally competitive science-focused ecosystem created by the TECOM Group.

Dubai Science Park is part of the TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.