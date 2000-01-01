Several exciting sports events take place in different locations of Dubai during summer season, including aquatic & snow events, held at indoor halls and shopping malls. The sports events are organized in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) as part of "Our Sports Summer Initiative", launched by the Council to enable individuals in society to participate in sports activities & support the organization of sports events, which contribute to the spread of the culture of the exercise of sports & physical activities among the various classes in society. Some of these sports events are allocated for women only. In this regard, DSC organized exciting sports events for senior citizens at Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates, with participation of the associates of Thukher Community Club, and as part of the Council's efforts & fruitful events to present constant support to senior citizens and to provide them with opportunities to exercise sport & to be acquainted with the best practices in intact nutrition & first aids, besides other eminent information which encourages individuals to practice sport as an essential daily activity, meet with their counterparts and spend useful & entertaining times at the various sports facilities in Dubai. The Ski Dubai witnesses organization of several snow championships as part of "Our Sports Summer Initiative", which is held with remarkable participation of residents & visitors from UAE & overseas. The ladies snow camp is held, including several snowy sports events for women. The snow yoga & snow hike, besides the snow badminton & snow table tennis championships, snow skating championships and international skating championships for People of Determination are all organized, in addition to many other events, attracting huge numbers of visitors from the various countries of the world, and thus the Emirate of Dubai has become a destination of tourists from all over the world during hot summertime. The various events of "Our Sports Summer Initiative" continue including competitions in basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, padel, cricket, running in shopping malls, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, fitness activities, artistic gymnastics, yoga, wrestling, esports, boxing, bodybuilding, jujitsu, karate, athletics, squash and aquatics in addition to other various snowy sports. The events are organized in collaboration between DSC and various public & private sectors, confirming the importance of the integration of roles among the different entities, aiming to serve the sports community and boost sports variety in order to provide opportunities for sports fans & all society members to take part in various sports competitions taking place in the different locations of the Emirate and to enable all locals & expatriates to exercise their favorite sports, participate in fair competitions & cement mutual relations with counterparts of multi-nationalities. The Emirate of Dubai comprises several areas for the exercise of various sports & physical activities; parts of which are running & cycling tracks at many residential districts, main roads, parks, beaches & shopping malls which all contribute to the popularizing of the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activity and motivate all individuals in society to participate in sports events throughout the year including summertime which have become full of sports events, activities & vitality, held at outdoors and air-conditioned halls; top of which is Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center, containing 46 pitches & courts of global standard, established within an area of 300 thousand square feet. DSC organizes several sports championships & events, which contribute to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities & motivate all individuals in society to participate in sports competitions particularly during summer times. Summer was a season of rest & idleness. However, thanks to the cooperation with various governmental and private national entities and organizers of sports events, summer has turned into a season of full activities, vitality and various events taking place at air-conditioned halls such as Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Center, comprising 40 pitches within an area of 300 thousand square feet.