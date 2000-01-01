Residents and visitors can explore Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene at incredible prices throughout Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 with the inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats, in partnership with Zomato. The foodie fun runs until 15 August, offering diners the chance to save up to 30 per cent off at 100 leading family-friendly restaurants across Dubai.

Part of the DSS 2024 programme of thousands of exceptional offers and sensational things to do, see, and explore in Dubai, the first edition of the Sizzling Summer Eats promotion brings everyone in the city endless ways to indulge their taste buds while keeping their pockets happy. Tables of two can enjoy 20 per cent off their bill, while larger groups can take advantage of discounts rising up to 30 per cent for up to four or more diners.

The expansive list of 100 eateries has been carefully curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), offering diners a wide choice of cuisines, from internationally acclaimed restaurants to home-grown concepts, all to enjoy with friends and family. Participating restaurants include Arabeska, Foodings, Liwan Restaurant, Highway 311, Shang Palace, Mama Italia, Bice Mare Restaurant, KIMPO, Hoi An, and several others. The full list of participating restaurants can be viewed on Zomato.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.