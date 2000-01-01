Dubai Municipality recorded a total of 16,391,748 visitors to major public parks, residential parks, playgrounds as well as recreational facilities in the first half of 2024, marking a substantial increase of 1.3 million visitors as compared to the same period last year. Visitors to residential parks in the Emirate reached 10,613,996, while those to the five major parks was 3,146, 480, distributed between Al-Mamzar Park with 1,000,755 visitors; Mushrif Park with 874,201 visitors; 583,508 visitors to Creek Park; Za'abeel Park with 545,335 visitors, and Al-Safa Park with 142,681 visitors. Furthermore, 1,037,402 people visited the Quranic Park, while the number of people visiting the Dubai Frame reached 827,000. As many as 623,904 people visited the bicycle, mountain, and pedestrian pathways at the Municipality’s parks and facilities. Additionally, 89,385 people visited stadiums, and 53,578 people visited Children’s City. Recreational Purposes H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted that the half-year statistics underlinethe significance and appeal of Dubai Municipality’s parks and facilities as a leisure and tourism destination for residents, visitors, and community members. He stated that the Municipality provides the parks with the best services and state-of-the-art equipment, considering it as an integral component of its work in the management and development of parks, leisure facilities, and tourist attractions in Dubai. Al Hajrisaid: “The Municipality is committed to offering exceptional services and experiences for visitors to enhance their quality of life and happiness. It offers integrated facilities, manages all related operations, and organizes leisure events throughout the year with the goal of developing new leisure spaces and options.This reaffirms our dedication to improving the quality of life and appeal of Dubai while also achieving the Emirate’s tourism aims and objectives, thereby positioning it as a major global travel destination.” The public parks and recreational areas of Dubai Municipality are easily accessible by a variety of modes of transportation and offer a total of 13 million spaces.With vast areas of lawns, botanical gardens, andinnovative designs that meet the needs of community members, it aims to enable visitors to enjoy breathtaking views and a peaceful atmosphere, further enhancing their happiness. The Municipality offers a range of other services that further improve the accessibility of parks and facilities. These services include parking spaces, free seating and play spaces, areas for hiking and BBQ spaces open all day, walking and running trails, bicycles, a horse-riding area, and sports facilities like basketball and tennis courts.