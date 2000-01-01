Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Ministry Of Cabinet Affairs, Applauds UAE’s Globally Unique Government System #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Visits Ministry Of Cabinet Affairs, Applauds UAE’s Globally Unique Government System
(24 July 2024)

  

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, said the UAE’s government system has made exceptional progress that has positively impacted various development sectors, particularly those dealing with the direct services offered to UAE citizens.

He applauded the Government’s continuous efforts to fulfill the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed made these remarks during his visit to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs today, following his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. This appointment was part of the latest cabinet reshuffle announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the blessing of the UAE President.

“Thanks to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE’s government system has become a globally unique model of efficiency, resilience and adaptability to change,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The UAE is making strides towards more progress and accomplishments, paving the way to a better future for our people and the next generation. This future requires enhanced coordination and teamwork that brings together all federal and local government agencies,” he added.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and other ministry officials briefed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on the federal government framework, which has helped the UAE government stand out as a role model of resilience, demonstrating a strong ability to formulate policies and strategies that drive growth and leadership across various sectors. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also received a briefing on the legislative framework of the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, as well as an overview of the initiatives and projects launched by the Prime Minister’s Office and the UAE Government Media Office.

He also reviewed ongoing plans aimed at advancing coordination and integration between the federal government and local governments. Sheikh Hamdan praised the progress made towards uniting national efforts and pushing forward national priorities and strategic projects.

