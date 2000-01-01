In a move that advances its ambitious vision and reinforces its leadership in innovation, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has announced the launch of its interactive Dubai Customs AI Platform. The new platform enables developers to build AI-powered systems and programmes, providing a seamless customs experience. The platform also providessmall and medium-sized enterprises a space to work and collaborate, supporting their growth and development. His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, highlighted Dubai Customs' commitment to integrating innovative technology strategies, particularly in the application of AI technologies. These initiatives are aligned with the Dubai Government's strategic objectives and aim to bolster Dubai's reputation as a leading global digital city, he said. By leveraging AI technologies in both the customs and logistics sectors, these efforts contribute to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and support the city's economic growth and development, His Excellency added. Bin Sulayem explained that the new AI platform would significantly improve the commercial and logistics supply chain, given the growing importance of digital data and AI in advancing government operations. The platform leverages modern technologies to ensure faster and more efficient operations, with a focus on elevating the quality and usability of digital data in accordance with the highest standards of quality, ease of use, and governance. His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, stated that the Dubai Customs AI Platform will create new job opportunities and support the economic and logistics ecosystem. Investing in modern technology is the optimal path to enhancing operational efficiency and improving economic performance, he said.The platform's launch aligns with the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to ensure data maturity and effectiveness, enhance data quality across the emirate, and position Dubai as a major decision-making hub and a model for converting data into social and economic value, he noted. Al Neyadi added: “The platform will act as an incubator for major companies operating in the field of AI, establishing a clear and sustainable path towards the future. Through this platform, we aim to bring technological innovations that expedite our journey to global leadership in the customs and logistics sectors.” Regarding the initiative’ssignificance for companies, Al Neyadi explained that the new platform provides AI-powered programmes and systems, allowing global companies to share their expertise and exchange ideas and programmes that align with other parties' systems. The platform serves as an ideal destination for global and startup companies in the AI field, offering a suitable environment for exchanging innovations and experiences. It aims to attract companies interested in AI technologies from around the world, ranging from startups to global entities, creating new opportunities for collaboration and developing technical solutions. The platform will facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences among global companies, enhancing innovation and progress, and improving the efficiency of the commercial and logistics supply chain by optimising supply and clearance operations faster and at lower costs, while ensuring high security and efficiency. The platform will help create new job opportunities and support entities that lack the capability to build non-AI-powered systems. It provides them with all available tools and integrated programmes that can be linked to their current systems. The platform also supports the logistics sector and the broader economy by offering new programmes focused on supply chains, risk analysis, and more. Additionally, it allows global companies to share their expertise, exchange ideas, and programmes that align with other parties' systems, making it an attractive platform for companies interested in AI, whether startups or global entities. For more information about the platform or to participate, please visit the platform's website: https://dubaicustoms.ai/.