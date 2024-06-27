Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) is the legal entity that is, for the third consecutive year, topping the list of the semi-governmental organisations supporting Dubai's Government Procurement Program for Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing the highest level of support in terms of value in 2023.

The Annual Report of Procurement Support to Emirati SMEs, published on 27th June 2024 by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development ("Dubai SME"), highlighted that EKFC is the top semi-government legal entity supporting Emirati SMEs.

EKFC's Chief Executive Officer, Mahmood Ameen, underscored the pivotal role that larger companies have in driving innovation and sustainable growth of Emirati SMEs. "We lay strong emphasis on creating a sustainable competitive landscape that delivers quality and service excellence to our customers while continuously fostering growth, innovation & sustainability among local and smaller business partners. The result is a tangible contribution to the economic and social development of the UAE", he said.

At a meeting hosted by Dubai SME on 3rd July 2024 EKFC's James Westgarth, AVP Sourcing Performance, and Muna Al Shafir, Senior Manager SME Procurement, met with Dubai SME's Rafat Radwan Wahbeh, Director, Enterprise Development Department and Dalal Jassim Al Balooshi, Senior Manager, Strategy and Policy, to further commit to working with SMEs.

The significant value of contracts awarded to Dubai SME members in 2023 is a testament to the commitment of Emirates Flight Catering to empower the SME community and highlights EKFC's robust support for local entrepreneurs. We continuously aim to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling Emirati SMEs to meet the requirements of EKFC. This goes beyond the spend contracted with SME suppliers to actively coaching and educating SMEs on how to effectively develop strong relationships with larger customers such as Emirates Flight Catering.