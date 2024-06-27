Emirates Flight Catering Tops The List Of Semi-Governmental Organisations Supporting SME Enterprises In The UAE #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Emirates Flight Catering Tops The List Of Semi-Governmental Organisations Supporting SME Enterprises In The UAE
(26 July 2024)

  

Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) is the legal entity that is, for the third consecutive year, topping the list of the semi-governmental organisations supporting Dubai's Government Procurement Program for Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing the highest level of support in terms of value in 2023.

The Annual Report of Procurement Support to Emirati SMEs, published on 27th June 2024 by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development ("Dubai SME"), highlighted that EKFC is the top semi-government legal entity supporting Emirati SMEs.

EKFC's Chief Executive Officer, Mahmood Ameen, underscored the pivotal role that larger companies have in driving innovation and sustainable growth of Emirati SMEs. "We lay strong emphasis on creating a sustainable competitive landscape that delivers quality and service excellence to our customers while continuously fostering growth, innovation & sustainability among local and smaller business partners. The result is a tangible contribution to the economic and social development of the UAE", he said.

At a meeting hosted by Dubai SME on 3rd July 2024 EKFC's James Westgarth, AVP Sourcing Performance, and Muna Al Shafir, Senior Manager SME Procurement, met with Dubai SME's Rafat Radwan Wahbeh, Director, Enterprise Development Department and Dalal Jassim Al Balooshi, Senior Manager, Strategy and Policy, to further commit to working with SMEs.

The significant value of contracts awarded to Dubai SME members in 2023 is a testament to the commitment of Emirates Flight Catering to empower the SME community and highlights EKFC's robust support for local entrepreneurs. We continuously aim to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem by enabling Emirati SMEs to meet the requirements of EKFC. This goes beyond the spend contracted with SME suppliers to actively coaching and educating SMEs on how to effectively develop strong relationships with larger customers such as Emirates Flight Catering.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance