11 Percent Increase In DEWA’s Digital Transactions In H1 2024
(2 August 2024)

  

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said that the authority's customers conducted over 6.7 million digital transactions in the first half of 2024, compared to approximately 6 million transactions in the first half of 2023, an increase of about 11%.

In a press release on Friday, DEWA announced that customers conducted over 1.1 million digital transactions via DEWA's website, over 2.2 million transactions via its smart app, and more than 3.3 million transactions through various digital channels provided in collaboration with partners.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA's commitment to the Dubai Digital Strategy and to consolidating Dubai's position as the top digital city in the world.

He stated that DEWA benefits from the significant opportunities presented by the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to accelerate digital transformation, enhance transaction efficiency, and improve stakeholder happiness.

DEWA's advanced digital infrastructure has contributed to increasing the smart adoption of DEWA's services to 99.2%, alongside the digital integration of more than 90 projects with 65 government and private organisations by the end of 2023.

"We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a leading power in the global digital ecosystem. We also follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to transform Dubai Government into a fully smart model," Al Tayer added.

