His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, accompanied by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited DP World’s Port and Logistics Park at London Gateway, in the Thames Estuary. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Rashid Abdulla, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in Europe, greeted him and demonstrated the capabilities of London Gateway’s newly completed Berth 4. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his pride in the expansive operations and projects of DP World, which extend across more than 30 countries in Europe. "The London Gateway logistics park, operated by DP World, is alandmark development that is adding significant new capacity to the UK’s logistics infrastructure. Upon completion, London Gateway will be the largest port in the UK, with the capacity to connect with 130 ports worldwide. Dubai is investing AED2.1 billion in the expansion of the port and its accompanying logistics area. Spanning 9.5 million square feet, thelogistics park will be the largest in Europe," he said. His Highness further stated: "Our longstanding and extensive trade and logistics relations with the UK are a testament to our enduring partnership. DP World currently operates in 34 locations across the UK, employing 6,000 individuals—a figure set to double to 12,000 with the completion of the logistics park at London Gateway. Our objective is to continue fostering and deepening economic cooperation with the UK in the years ahead." London Gateway will become the UK’s largest sea port once Berth 4 opens, accounting for 55% of the UK’s cargo coming through the South East. With a modern rail connection, the port and logistics park isideally located just 28 miles from the centre of London. The port, which currently handles2.4 million containers, will expand its capacity to 3.4 million containers when Berth 4 opens, later this month. Total berth length will increase to 1,680 metreswith this new extension. Sultan bin Sulayemtook His Highness on a tour of the development and briefed him on DP World’s global operations. He outlined the company’s transformation in the last eight years from a global port operator to an end-to end global logistics company. Rashid Abdulla briefed His Highness on DP World’s operations in Europe, spanning some 30 countries, and how the port’s operations are now linked to logistics centres. He specifically highlighted DP World’s role in the UK’s logistical network, emphasisingthe critical nature of Southampton and London Gateway to the UK economy. He explained to His Highness the rationale behind the expansion of London Gateway, especially the development of the 430-metre-long Berth 4, which features the highest gantry cranes in Europe that can handle cargo from the largest vessels in the world. His Highness was also briefed on the future plans for Berths 5, 6 and 7, which will provide theadditional capacity needed by UK markets from 2027 onwards. London Gateway’s rapidly growing logistics park will employ 12,000 people when it is completed. DP World’s investment is a catalyst for the regeneration of an area the UK government has prioritised for development. The company employs over 6,000 people in the UK and operates from 34 sites nationwide.