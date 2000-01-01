His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with a number of local dignitaries, business leaders,investors, ministers and senior officials at his weekly Majlis. During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is committed to excelling in various sectors and enhancing its role as a key partnerin creating a better future for humanity. The UAE is also dedicatedtostrengtheningits global partnerships to tackle challenges and drive progress in the fields of sustainability, innovation and advanced infrastructure. Guided by the leadership’s clear vision, thenation's development journey has seen significant achievements across key sectors, His Highness said.He highlighted the private sector's role as a key partner in driving economic development, in linewith the UAE's strategy to diversify income sources, enhance investment opportunities, and create new business opportunities, particularly in future-focused sectors. His Highness said that Dubai continues to strengthen its status as a pivotal global trading hub, acentre for the creative and digital economy, and a major base for multinational companies. Dubai seeks to establish itself as a leading destination for tourism, business, and investment, Sheikh Mohammed said. By consistently providing vital resources, Dubai seeks to maintain its leading position both globally and regionally in key sectors, His Highness noted. This effort supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to establish Dubaias one ofthe world’s top three urban economies and enhance its economic and trade competitiveness. HH Sheikh Mohammed further said:“Dubai's exceptional performance in all fields highlights the strength of its partnerships, the strong synergy between itspublic and private sectors andtherobust relationships it has developed with strategic partners worldwide. Innovation and advanced technology are key drivers of a prosperous and bright future for Dubai. We are committed to providing an ideal environment for startups in the fields of innovation and advanced technologies, supported by modern laws and regulations aimed at facilitating business, simplifying procedures, and strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation.” The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials. On the sidelines of the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the attendees listened to a lecture delivered by His ExcellencyMohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. The lecture discussed the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding the UAE's digital transformation, protecting its achievements, and preserving its national security.