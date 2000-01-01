Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Promotes Expand North Star To 1500 Startups #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Promotes Expand North Star To 1500 Startups
(7 August 2024)
The chamber met with startups across Poland, India, Brazil, China, Morocco, France, Switzerland, the UK, and Netherlands.


 

Dubai Chamberof Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and Dubai World Trade Centre have successfully concluded its series of 12 international roadshows to promote Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors,

The chamber met with 1,500 startups in 12 cities across Poland, India, Brazil, China, Morocco, France, Switzerland, the UK, andNetherlands. The international roadshows initiated collaborative partnerships with ecosystem partners including venture capital firms, incubators, accelerators, and government backed entities with the goal of attracting high-potential companies to Dubai.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star connects the world’s most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories to explore exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

Each roadshow featured a presentation on business opportunities in Dubai and how Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy can support startups in their expansion into Dubai’s market.  During the events, a pitch competition for startups took place and a winner from each city was selected to receive a fully sponsored visit and participation in Expand North Star. The four-day gathering plays a vital role in attracting and connecting the global tech community to Dubai by providing a highly effective platform for networking, innovation, and collaboration.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star forms a key part of the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as drive sustainable economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond.

To find out more about Expand North Star, please visit:

www.expandnorthstar.com

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance