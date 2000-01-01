Partnership Between Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment And Dubai Islamic Bank Worth 29.7 Million DHS To Support Community Initiatives #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Partnership Between Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment And Dubai Islamic Bank Worth 29.7 Million DHS To Support Community Initiatives
(8 August 2024)

  

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) announced the signing of a new partnershipagreement aims at supporting community initiatives with a total value of AED 29.7 million to enhance community partnership andcorporate social responsibility reinforcing the support needed to ensure stability and maintain well-being within the community.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Islamic Bank, a leader in providing Islamic financial services, to support our community initiatives, which reflects our commitment to building a cohesive and sustainable society that thrives toembrace prosperity and progress.

Al Khaja added, “This initiative highlightsthe spirit of giving back to the society,reinforces solidarity that distinguishes Dubai, and opens new horizons for the participation of the government and private sectors in achieving sustainable development and supporting the most needy segments of the society.”

Mr. Nawaf Al Rayssi, Director of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, expressed the importance of this collaboration by emphasizing "This partnership agreement highlights the ongoing efforts of the Bank to enhance its role as a leading institution that supports thecommunity and contributes to promoting sustainable development. Through this partnership, we seek to provide all the support and offer assistance to ensure their stability and well-being.”

Al Rayssi added; “Dubai Islamic Bank is always keen to participate in community events, support charitable initiatives and contribute to the well-being of the society.We strive to enhancing cooperation between various parties to achieve common goalsand make a positiveimpact in the lives of individuals and communities”.

The establishment invites the public to visit its official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance