Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) announced the signing of a new partnershipagreement aims at supporting community initiatives with a total value of AED 29.7 million to enhance community partnership andcorporate social responsibility reinforcing the support needed to ensure stability and maintain well-being within the community.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Islamic Bank, a leader in providing Islamic financial services, to support our community initiatives, which reflects our commitment to building a cohesive and sustainable society that thrives toembrace prosperity and progress.

Al Khaja added, “This initiative highlightsthe spirit of giving back to the society,reinforces solidarity that distinguishes Dubai, and opens new horizons for the participation of the government and private sectors in achieving sustainable development and supporting the most needy segments of the society.”

Mr. Nawaf Al Rayssi, Director of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, expressed the importance of this collaboration by emphasizing "This partnership agreement highlights the ongoing efforts of the Bank to enhance its role as a leading institution that supports thecommunity and contributes to promoting sustainable development. Through this partnership, we seek to provide all the support and offer assistance to ensure their stability and well-being.”

Al Rayssi added; “Dubai Islamic Bank is always keen to participate in community events, support charitable initiatives and contribute to the well-being of the society.We strive to enhancing cooperation between various parties to achieve common goalsand make a positiveimpact in the lives of individuals and communities”.

The establishment invites the public to visit its official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.