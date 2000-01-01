Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced the launching of the Department’s Youth Council witha new vision for its working mechanism to reinforce the youth leadership and creativity in the human resources sector in the emirate. The announcement was made, during an interactive session held under the theme ‘Youthful Insights’ which had the participation of His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of DGHR. The key goal of the new vision is to revolutions howthe youth council operates, by adopting the method of entrepreneurial startups which focuses on researching and developing the department’s core principles and integrating youthful ideas and enthusiasm. The strategic move comes in alignment with the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, “The future is in the hands of UAE youth, as they are the bet of the country’s brighter future. The UAE supports its youth to unleash their potentials to serve their country.” H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed AlFalasi, Director General of DGHR, said: “The youth possess great energy and innovative concepts that can pave the way for revolutionary changes in various fields, as they are the drivers of innovation and change. Through launching a new form of the youth council, we at DGHR aim to empower youth people and train them to become the leaders of the future and drivers to attaining Dubai’s ambitious vision. We affirm our steadfast dedication to advancing the potential of young people and promoting communication and collaboration with this vital segment. This comes in line with our efforts to support the future goals of Dubai by including innovative talents, unique minds, and internationally competitive experiences.” “Omar Al Ansari, Chairman of the Youth Council, DGHR said: “The decision to reconfigure the youth council and establish a new vision aligns with our dedication tomeetthe evolving requirements of the youth and empowering and directing them towards attaining their maximum potential. This movesignifies a vital investment to ensure a better future for them by creating an encouraging environment to showcase creativity and excellence and offering opportunities for growth, development, and innovation to attain leadership qualities.” The Youth Council's initiatives will focus on fostering young talent in Dubai and integrating them into strategic human resources planning across different sectors. By leveraging the innovative visions and creative ideas of the youth, it aims to strengthen the human capital framework within the public sector. The new council operates through four core paths: Partnerships Pathway, Capacity Development Pathway, Artificial Intelligence Pathway and Quality of Life Pathway. These pathways seek to strengthen the department’s efforts by enhancing effective communication channels among different youth councils, further empowering the youth to cultivate their skills and pursue their ambitions. This can be achieved by leveraging latest technological innovations and advancements in AI to bolster and execute innovative ideas, with a specific emphasis on programs and initiatives that promote mental and physical wellness, as well as financial literacy. Under the guidance of the Director General of the Department and Chairman of the Youth Council, the administrative team will oversee the innovation and implementationof the new system. Their key objective is to support and steer all pathways toward reaching the desired goals, in accordance with the DGHR's strategy of enhancing human capital, particularly focusing on the younger generation. This can be achievedby harnessing methods of empowerment, including the execution of projects and programs aimed at fostering their technical and leadership skills, while also fulfilling the objectives of the UAE Centenary Plan 2071, which aims to empower the Emirati youth.