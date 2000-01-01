Establishing a unified platform through which the procedures for registering and licensing maritime vessels in Dubai are carried out

The Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Craft for facilitating procedures related to maritime vessel registration services for clients. The agreement was signed on behalf of Dubai Maritime Authority by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, and on behalf of Gulf Craft by Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director. According to the agreement, both parties collaborate to establish a unified platform through which the procedures for registering and licensing maritime vessels in Dubai are carried out, aiming to enhance joint efforts in this area. This allows customers to purchase maritime vessels from Gulf Craft sales outlets and directly register them through Dubai Maritime Authority's electronic system, governed by the legal framework of the signed agreement. Sheikh Saeed emphasized that according to Dubai Maritime Authority's vision and strategy to intensify efforts aimed at enhancing strategic partnerships with the private sector, signing the agreement with Gulf Craft contributes to achieving governmental directives to facilitate procedures for clients. This aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best experience for every individual dealing with the Dubai government. Sheikh Saeed underscored Dubai Maritime Authority's commitment to closely collaborate with partners to achieve the Authority's directives regarding the regulation of licensing for maritime vessels operating in Dubai. This is done by enhancing cooperation among all relevant entities and supporting all necessary capabilities and mechanisms. After verifying compliance with all approved technical specifications of the maritime vessel, the aim is to ensure adherence to standards, requirements, and regulations to guarantee the safety of its users. On her part, Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, affirmed that the memorandum of understanding with Dubai Maritime Authority aims to enhance and streamline procedures related to maritime vessels, including registration, licensing, and inspection, aiming to save time and effort for clients while ensuring their satisfaction. Abeer Alshaali, praised Dubai Maritime Authority's efforts in facilitating procedures and selecting Gulf Craft as a partner to provide the service on its behalf, streamlining the process and completing it directly from the sales outlet. She expressed that this partnership will enhance the attractiveness of Dubai's maritime sector and establish it as a preferred destination for sea goers.