Dubai Chamberof Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and Dubai World Trade Centre have successfully concluded its series of 12 international roadshows to promote Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. The event will be held in Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October this year.

The chamber met with 1,500 startups in 12 cities across Poland, India, Brazil, China, Morocco, France, Switzerland, the UK, andNetherlands. The international roadshows initiated collaborative partnerships with ecosystem partners including venture capital firms, incubators, accelerators, and government backed entities with the goal of attracting high-potential companies to Dubai.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star connects the world’s most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories to explore exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

Each roadshow featured a presentation on business opportunities in Dubai and how Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy can support startups in their expansion into Dubai’s market. During the events, a pitch competition for startups took place and a winner from each city was selected to receive a fully sponsored visit and participation in Expand North Star. The four-day gathering plays a vital role in attracting and connecting the global tech community to Dubai by providing a highly effective platform for networking, innovation, and collaboration.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star forms a key part of the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as drive sustainable economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond.

To find out more about Expand North Star, please visit: www.expandnorthstar.com