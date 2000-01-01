|
The right gift is something that matches what the recipient is passionate about; it trumps any trendy and expensive product. When your friend is a massive Liverpool fan, you know that they’re going to be chuffed when they get a Liverpool home kit.
Whether it’s for a birthday, a special occasion, or you want to just cheer them up, a Liverpool shirt is a gift that will surely delight any Reds supporter.
However, you’re not too sure about the ‘rules’. Do you add the patches and the prints or would a single shirt suffice? Should you add a player’s name and number or can you just go with your friend’s name? In the spirit of the team’s iconic motto: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, help is here.
Here are a few things you need to consider when buying a Liverpool home kit to ensure you make the best choice.
Personalising the Kit: Name and Number
One of the most exciting aspects of buying a football kit is the ability to personalise it. But the big question is: Should you opt for a player's name and number, or keep it plain?
There are pros and cons if you include the player’s name and number:
● Pros: If your friend has a favourite player, adding their name and number can make the gift feel extra special. It shows that you’ve put thought into what they might like and that you know them that well.
● Con:Players can transfer to other teams or change their squad number, which could make the kit feel outdated sooner than expected. Fans will say, ‘The club is forever, but players come and go’.
Opting for a plain club shirt also comes with its own pros and cons:
● Pros: A plain shirt is timeless. Any future changes in the team that could affect the relevance of a player-specific shirt won’t have the same effect on a plain club shirt.
● Con: It might be seen as lacking that personal touch compared to having a favourite player’s name emblazoned on it.
If your friend has a clear favourite player who’s a long-term icon of the club, go for the personalised option. Otherwise, a plain shirt is a safe and everlasting bet.
Getting the Sizing Right
Unless you’re well aware of your friend’s shirt size, sizing can be tricky. But it’s crucial to get it right for a comfortable and flattering fit.
Here’s how to tackle it.
● Check Their Wardrobe: Look for any sports jerseys or shirts they already own and note the size.
● Consider Fit Preference: Some fans prefer a snug fit, whereas others like a looser shirt. If you’re unsure, opting for a size up can be a safer choice.
● Use Sizing Charts: Most official retailers provide detailed sizing charts. Compare the measurements with your friend’s clothing for the best match.
Go for a slightly larger size. It’s easier to wear a slightly loose jersey than one that’s too tight.
Adding Extra Gear
A Liverpool home kit is more than just the shirt. There are plenty of accessories and additional gear that can make your gift even better. Some retailers, like the Liverpool store in Dubai, even offer kids’ versions of the home kit. If your friend has children or just had a baby, this may be a perfect addition.
● Shorts and Socks: Complete the look with matching shorts and socks. It’s perfect for fans who play football or like to have the full kit.
● Scarves and Hats: These are great for showing support in colder weather and can be worn casually. Some scarves bear a player’s name and face, so this may be a good option for personalising your gift.
● Training Wear: Consider tracksuits, training tops, or hoodies for a versatile gift that can be used for both sports and leisure.
Adding a scarf or hat is a great way to enhance the gift without breaking the bank. It’s practical and stylish.
Player Jerseys vs. Fan Jerseys
If you’re unlike your friend, a massive fan of football, you may be a bit confused about fan and player editions. You’ve probably seen it on product descriptions or heard it from other people. Understanding the difference between player jerseys and fan (or stadium) jerseys can help you make a more informed decision.
Player Jerseys
● Fit: These are more fitted and often made with high-performance materials to match what the players wear on the pitch. They’re also made to help the players move better and be comfortable, especially during intense matches.
● Cost: Generally, more expensive due to the advanced technology and materials.
● Design: Sometimes features additional details, unique patterns for individuality or slightly different designs from the fan versions.
Fan Jerseys
● Fit: Designed for comfort and everyday wear, with a more relaxed fit. Fan or home jerseys are also made for a wider range of body types.
● Cost: More affordable, making them a popular choice for many fans.
● Design: Still high-quality and official, but with less emphasis on performance features.
Unless your friend is a serious athlete who will benefit from the high-performance aspects of the player jersey, the fan jersey is a fantastic and more budget-friendly option.
Buying a Liverpool home kit for a friend can be a thoughtful and exciting gift. Make the perfect choice by considering personalisation, getting the size right, adding extra gear, and understanding the differences between jersey types.
Remember, it’s the thought and effort that count the most, and your friend will surely appreciate the gesture.