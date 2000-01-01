|
Summers in the United Arab Emirates can get pretty hot, with temperatures sometimes exceeding 50°C (122°F). This scorching heat can not only affect your health but also your vehicle.
High temperatures can cause a car engine to overheat, which can put significant stress on the vehicle cooling system. The intense heat can also degrade engine oil more rapidly.
Tires are another critical component affected by the summer heat. The hot pavement can increase tire pressure, leading to blowouts if left unchecked.
However, there are several ways to protect and maintain your new cars in the UAE to keep them running smoothly this summer. With proactive maintenance and regular checks, you can have a safe, road-worthy vehicle you can drive anywhere, even when the temperature is high.
Tips for Maintaining Your Car This Summer
Below are the best tips for maintaining your vehicle during the summer in the UAE:
1. Keep an eye on your car fluids.
High temperatures can cause fluids to evaporate more quickly, which can lead to significant issues if you fail to monitor them regularly.
Below are the essential fluids to check:
- Engine oil: Heat can degrade engine oil faster and reduce its lubricating ability and power to protect the engine. Make it a habit to check the oil level and have it changed more frequently during the summer months.
- Coolant: The car cooling system prevents the engine from overheating. As such, ensure the coolant reservoir is filled to the appropriate level and inspect for leaks. A 50:50 blend of antifreeze and water can ensure optimal performance.
- Transmission fluid: This car fluid helps keep your transmission running smoothly. Low or dirty transmission fluid can cause this part to overheat and fail. Check its level and quality regularly and follow your vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations for changing it.
- Brake fluid: High temperatures can cause moisture buildup in the brake fluid, which can affect your vehicle’s braking efficiency. Check the brake fluid level frequently and replace it as needed.
By diligently monitoring these fluids, you can help ensure your vehicle remains reliable and efficient, even in the intense summer heat.
2. Take care of the engine.
The season’s high temperature can affect your car's engine’s performance. You need to check the engine regularly to ensure it maintains its good condition.
Here’s what to check and do to keep your engine cool:
- Radiator and hoses: Frequently inspect the radiator for corrosion and signs of blockage. Check hoses for cracks, leaks, or weak spots. Replace any damaged components immediately for smooth coolant flow.
- Cooling fan: Ensure the cooling fan operates correctly. Observe if the fan activates when the engine heats up and listen for unusual noises.
- Thermostat: The thermostat regulates engine temperature by controlling coolant flow. If it's malfunctioning, your engine might overheat. Have it inspected regularly and replaced when needed.
- Air filters: Dirty air filters can affect the airflow to the engine, causing it to overheat. Check and replace them regularly to ensure proper air circulation.
By constantly monitoring these elements, you can prevent overheating and ensure your engine runs smoothly during the warm season.
3. Look after the battery.
Hot weather conditions can cause the battery fluid to evaporate faster, which can affect the battery life and lead to potential failure. The heat can also cause corrosion.
So, check the battery terminals frequently. Look for signs of corrosion and clean them immediately. Have an expert handle stubborn rusts or the ones you can’t remove.
Also, always park your vehicle in shaded areas to minimize its direct exposure to the sun and protect the battery from heat.
4. Maintain your tires.
High temperatures and hot pavements can be huge problems for tires, especially if they are not properly maintained. Improper tire inflation and poor wheel balance and alignment also affect their efficiency.
Check the tire pressure monthly and before going on long trips to ensure it meets the manufacturer's recommendations. Properly inflated tires improve vehicle fuel efficiency and give it better traction.
Also, regularly inspect the tread depth for wear since it directly affects your car’s grip on the hot pavement.
5. Park in shaded areas.
Parking your car in a shaded area protects the battery as well as the vehicle exterior and interior.
Direct sunlight can cause the vehicle’s paint to chip, peel or fade. The steering wheel, dashboard, and seats are also likely to crack or get discolored when your car is constantly exposed to natural light and heat.
Parking your vehicle under a shaded area can help keep its interior cool and lower the amount of energy the engine needs to maintain a comfy temperature.
Use a sunshade or reflective car cover if you can’t park in the shade to block the harsh sun rays and prevent the vehicle interior from getting too hot.
6. Use the car AC smartly.
Using your car air conditioner effectively during the summer is crucial for staying cool and maintaining vehicle efficiency.
Before turning on the air conditioner, roll down the windows for a minute to let out the hot air. This helps the AC cool the car more quickly.
When starting the AC, turn it on low first and gradually increase the temperature. This allows the system to work efficiently and avoids shocking and damaging the engine.
Use the recirculation mode to keep the already-cooled air inside the car. This helps reduce the load on the AC system and improve its cooling efficiency.
Lastly, ensure your air conditioner is in top condition by having it serviced regularly.
With these tips, you can protect the vehicle you bought from your chosen Dubai car dealership this summer and ensure its excellent condition all year round.