Providers of landscaping services in the United Arab Emirates say that as more and more homeowners choose to spend their free time at home, the value of having a garden is also certainly increasing. Gardens offer many possibilities in terms of home entertaining and elevating the quality of life. Therefore, people are investing more money in transforming their outdoor spaces. However, the country's arid climate requires a strategic approach. As such, you need to blend aesthetics with practicality when creating a garden here. Cultivating a Lovely and Practical Garden If you’re thinking of turning your garden into a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing space on your property, here are eight landscaping tips to consider: 1. Consider your structural planting. Structural planting refers to the skeleton of your garden that is created by the largest, woodiest plants. Shrubs and hedging plants create a backbone that is complemented by softer plants and summer flowers. These shorter-lived plants create seasonal interest but the structural planting remains all-year-round. Create an interesting framework in your garden using the best structural plants for the local climate. Good architectural plants add height, interesting shapes, and year-round interest to your outdoor space. Professional landscapers can make some suitable recommendations. To fill the gaps between larger plants, don’t be afraid to grow vegetables and herbs along with pretty and aromatic flowers. By doing so, you can achieve a look of profusion and improve the growth of your edibles at the same time. Ornamentals attract butterflies and bees, which help with pollination. However, these garden helpers also benefit edible plants because they can help control pests, such as those that target tomatoes and broccoli. 2. Choose an aesthetically appealing irrigation system. Having a fountain or pond can make the garden not only prettier but also easier to aerate. The water connections underground will allow for a sprinkler and other watering systems to be installed. The water element can make your outdoor space a cool and relaxing sanctuary for the family. It’s also worth noting that the sound of the water is perfect for meditation. 3. Install an outdoor fireplace. Installing an outdoor fireplace is another landscaping trend that many are now into. An outdoor fireplace automatically makes the garden cosier and perfect for cold nights. Not only that, it doubles as a cooking area. A lot of folks enjoy cooking everything from hotdogs to s’mores and popcorn in their outdoor fireplace. Also, an outdoor fireplace usually comes with a sitting area. The entire family, plus the guests, can congregate around the fireplace for an intimate time together, eating and exchanging stories. 4. Add shelter and shade. Pergolas, gazebos, and even just a huge umbrella can instantly make a garden charming. Additionally, they make hanging out in this area more inviting because you don’t have to worry much about being under the direct hit of the sun. These shelters add so much to the landscape by introducing new materials and shapes. Most people like using them for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, especially on a fine-weather day or night. 5. Furnish your outdoor space with multifunctional furniture. Multipurpose furniture pieces are great elements that help you create the perfect garden. Multifunctional furniture combines style with functionality effortlessly. From convertible dining sets to storage benches doubling as seating, these pieces maximise utility without compromising your garden’s aesthetics. Outdoor furniture made of weather-resistant materials ensures your furnishings last a long time, even when they are exposed to high temperatures. You can further optimise space in your garden when you opt for pieces with space-saving designs. By opting for multipurpose furniture, you can have a stunning garden that suits your lifestyle needs. 6. Install strategic lighting. Lamp posts, hanging gas lamps from trees, luminaries, and even scented candles can improve the overall appearance and vibe of a garden. Landscapers know where to place lighting, so not only does it highlight specific areas of the outdoor space, but it also improves the functionality of the space. Strategic lighting provides a warm glow to your garden and, at the same time, makes your property a less ideal target for home intruders. Popular lighting options for gardens these days are twinkling lights that serve as a canopy above seating areas and recessed lighting to illuminate walkways. 7. Opt for artificial grass. Since water conservation is essential in the UAE, artificial grass is a game-changer for having a stunning and practical garden without hydrating it often. The lush, green appearance of artificial turf remains vibrant under the hot sun without the need for constant watering or maintenance. Unlike natural grass, it thrives in the arid climate, providing a durable and aesthetically pleasing ground cover year-round. Artificial grass also offers a clean, mud-free surface, ideal for your outdoor activities and gatherings. With minimal upkeep requirements and enduring beauty,artificial plants and grass can transform your outdoor space into a verdant oasis, allowing you to have a beautiful and practical garden. By blending beauty with functionality, your garden can become a sustainable oasis, offering you, your family and your guests solace and joy any time of the year.