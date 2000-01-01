Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chambers Signs MoU With Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China
(20 August 2024)

  

Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited – Dubai (DIFC) Branch to enhance cooperation and improve the support available to companies and businesspeople in Dubai and China.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Mr. Wei Luo, General Manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited – Dubai(DIFC) Branch, at Dubai Chambers' headquarters. The agreement establishes a framework for extensive and diverse cooperation that will see Dubai Chambers provideassistance to the bank's customers in setting up their businesses in Dubai. The two parties will also work together to support the interests of the business communities in Dubai and China and promotecollaboration between companies to boost bilateral trade and investment in both markets.

The agreement coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China,andcontributes toenhancing the growing trade and investment ties between Dubai and China and consolidating the emirate’s attractiveness among Chinese investors.

The signing of the MoU comes ahead of the Dubai Business Forum – China, which has been organised by Dubai Chambers under the theme ‘China, Dubai and Beyond: Igniting Global Trade and Investment’and will take place in Beijing on August 21. The event aims to attract promising Chinese companies to Dubai and support them in leveraging the regional and global growth opportunities offered by the emirate.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance