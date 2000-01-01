Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, hassuccessfully organised two events to promote the ‘Launchpad Dubai’platform, which seeks toaccelerate the growth and expansion of tech companies and support the success of entrepreneurs in Dubai.

The events took place in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Internet City andattractedaround 180 entrepreneurs and representatives from digital companies. Attendees benefited from theplatform’s comprehensive range of services, which allows for the efficient and direct completion of essential business procedures with relevant partner entities.

‘Launchpad Dubai’ eventsare organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors, as well as free zones, and provide integrated platformsto access essential business services. The initiativeoffers convenient access to services including financing, banking, accounting, tax services, recruitment, talent acquisition, and more.

A dedicated Launchpad Dubai area will be hosted for companies and investors at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s pavilion during Expand North Star, the world’s largest gathering for startups and investors. The event, which is hosted by the chamber and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13 – 16 October. The chamber's pavilionwill feature dedicated sections for Launchpad Dubai’svarious partners, allowing local and international companies to initiate the process of securing partner services.