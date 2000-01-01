Dubai Sports council (DSC) has announced the launch of the "Team Games Talents Development Centers in Dubai Clubs" for the age groups from 12 to 18 years old, as part of the Council's efforts to attract & develop sports talents, and in implementation of Dubai Government's policy to support talents in various fields. DSC convened several coordinating meetings with representatives of sports clubs and the basketball, volleyball & handball federations besides representatives of the four clubs of Dubai; these are: Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl & Hatta. The meetings discussed the executive framework of the talents centers, distributed to clubs. In this regards, Al-Nasr Club to host the basketball talents center, while Al-Wasl Club will host the volleyball talents center and Shabab Al-Ahli Club is scheduled to host the handball talents center. Each one of the three centers will host the best 60 talents from Dubai Clubs. Regular gatherings will be arranged for these talented players and they participate in local matches, international competitions & coexistence programs. The technical bodies in the respective federations, in collaboration with Dubai clubs, are assigned to specify the required standards for selecting sports talents / decide the final list of talents for the sports season 2024 – 2025 / follow the implementation procedures of technical programs for the gatherings of talents in the centers / supervise tests and physical & technical measurements of talents / organize training courses for local coaches / prepare identifying file for each talent / arrange for participation in international championships / provide the center with technical report by the end of the sports season. The Sportify Academy Measurement Center will periodically display the players' physical tests report. In this regard, the list of sports talents for the sports season 2024-2025 will be sent according to the targeted age groups in each center, while the final list of talents will be determined via technical managers' inspection of the players during gatherings & matches and according to the results of tests from the specialized measurements center. DSC also held meetings with academies' managers & Dubai clubs' technical managers to discuss what had been accomplished at the Football Talent Development Centers by the end of the previous season and determine work plan for the new sports season. DSC has launched football talents development centers in Dubai clubs, where more than 120 talented players were subject to intensive programs including technical, physical & psychological tests. The best 75 players have been named and distributed into three training centers according to their age groups and as follows; players of 12 & 13 years old trained at the talents development center in Al-Wasl Club, while players of 14 & 15 years old trained at the talents development center in Shabab Al-Ahli Club and players of 16 & 17 years old trained at the talents development center in Al-Nasr Club. The talents development centers are launched to attract the best talents of Dubai clubs in all team & individual games into specialized centers under supervision of technical supervisors of prominent competence and to provide talents with full support including technical, healthy, nutritional & educational sides, besides providing of the most convenient circumstances to qualify talents based on a developed scientific method, promoting outstanding athletes from different age groups into the first team to attain remarkable achievements and boosting the capabilities of national coaches & assistant coaches of the first team.