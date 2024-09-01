|
You can earn up to SAR400,000 monthly! If you are interested in joining TEMU Affiliate Program، You will be happy to know that it offers an easy and transparent commission policy. There are many possible ways to make money, which we mention below:
1: Earn a bonus of SAR10 for every new user who downloads the TEMU app using your referral link.
2: Earn a commission on every purchase made by newly registered TEMU users who click on your unique referral link. The commission rate varies depending on the purchase amount:
- For purchases between SAR0 and SAR199.99, you will receive a 5% commission
- For purchases between SAR200 and SAR399.99, you will receive a 10% commission
- When you purchase a value of SAR400 or more, you will receive a 20% commission
3: Take advantage of the Earning Leaderboard: The top 50 TEMU affiliates with the most earnings in the last 3 days in the TEMU Affiliate Program can win a cash reward.
4: Get 20% secondary commission If you invite an affiliate:
TEMU launches tier 2 commissions for affiliates, allowing them to earn commissions on affiliate referrals they have recruited. In this case, you can get a secondary commission of 20% if you invite an affiliate. This program will help our affiliates grow their business and generate more revenue.
How to withdraw affiliate marketing commissions?
You can simply withdraw using PayPal. When the cash amount reaches the account TEMU Affiliate Marketing to SAR80, a pop-up window will appear informing you that your PayPal account has been linked.
- Submitting the order: The commission will be added to the pending account within 5 minutes of the order and transferred to the available account 3 days after delivery.
- Download the app: Rewards will be added to the available account within 15 minutes (new app users only).
- Subscribe to the affiliate program: Rewards will be added to the suspended account immediately. They will be transferred to the available account after your affiliate earns his or her first commission.
Comparison between other affiliate marketing programs.
Compared to other affiliate programs, TEMU offers a commission rate between 5% and 20% for all categories depending on each qualifying purchase.
However, TEMU does not offer commissions to returning users. This may limit your profits. But with so much traffic flowing to TEMU and with more countries available, it is still worth signing up for TEMU Affiliate Program now as it is a very popular shopping site. It might be a good idea to do so Register now Before TEMU adjusts commission rates and maximum profits monthly TEMU Affiliate Program Commission Rate (5%-20%).
If you are looking for an affiliate marketing program that provides high commission rates and good returns, this may be it for TEMU Affiliate Marketing Program It is the right choice for you. It is one of the best affiliate marketing software that can be found in the affiliate marketing industry.
