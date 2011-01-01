Former Premier League footballers Marco Asencio and Bakary Sagna and England's retired tennis player Ross Hutchins were among the stars landing at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council. The three stars were received by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General. The 28-year-old Asensio, who joined up with Ligue 1 Club Paris Saint-Germain last year from Spanish giants Real Madrid, expressed his happiness to be in Dubai. Asencio related that he visits Dubai frequently along with his family and friends. He further expressed his great admiration for the great architectural, tourism and sports development witnessed by the city over such a short period of time. The Spanish national team player further stressed that most international sports stars are eager to visit Dubai and enjoy its wonderful atmosphere, hospitality, world-class tourism and sports facilities. The three stars praised the development witnessed by the United Arab Emirates in all fields, including sports, and the role played by the Dubai Sports Council in spreading the practice of sports while attracting and organizing various top-level sports events that play such a huge role in blending society. His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul presented the three stars with the English version of the book 'My Story' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Spanish winger Asensio presented a signed jersey of his club Paris Saint-Germain shirt, while Ross Hutchins gave an autographed tennis ball. His Excellency Saeed Hareb took the stars on a tour of the Council's headquarters and briefed them on the role of the various departments and sections in the work of the Council. He also briefed the sportsmen on the annual Sports Events Guide and the unique Innovation Lab. Hareb further provided the trio with an explanation of the role played by the Dubai Sports Council in developing the sports sector and its efforts in hosting and organizing various local and international sports tournaments throughout the year, while developing plans and work strategies for the coming years to support the spread of the practice of varied sports. The three stars enjoyed practicing sports in the various sports facilities in Dubai, designed according to the highest international standards, which are preferred by international teams and clubs to conduct their training camps. Having started his career with Mallorca, Marco Asensio has several achievements and highlights, including the FIFA Club World Cup on four occasions while being a member of the Real Madrid squad. With Real Madrid, he went on to win three Champions League crowns and three La Liga trophies. Last season, Asencio joined PSG while making his debut in a goalless draw against Lorient at the Parc des Princes on August 12. Two weeks later, in his second match for his new club, Asencio scored his first PSG goal in a 3-1 home win over Lens. In the following match away to Lyon, Asencio scored one and provided the assist for Kylian Mbappe in a 4-1 romp for Les Parisiens. He has already played for the senior Spanish team in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup. Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Bakary Sagna started off with the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014. That was the time he made his move to Manchester City, where he won the League Cup in 2016. Born of Senegalese parents, the Frenchman plied his trade in North America where he went on to win the Canada Cup with Montreal Impact in 2019. British tennis player Ross Hutchins has several accolades to his name. His best would certainly be the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi partnering Ken Skupski.