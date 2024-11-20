The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has appointed Ron Young, founder of Knowledge Associates International, Cambridge, UK, as the Chief Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence Advisor to the MBRF. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in May 2007, the MBRF has led and implemented pioneering programs aimed at establishing Dubai and the UAE as global hubs for knowledge. MBRF aims to empower future generations by enabling them to devise sustainable solutions that facilitate knowledge and research development in the Arab World and beyond. The MBRF is committed to creating knowledge-based societies by supporting research projects, activities, and initiatives. It nurtures ideas and innovation, focusing on its main pillars: education, entrepreneurship, research, and knowledge development. The role of the Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence Advisor will enable the MBRF to integrate several ISO standards, certifications, and experiences gained over the years with the recently announced ISO 42001 Artificial Intelligence standard into a unified management system. This world-leading development will allow the MBRF to advise and assist knowledge-based organizations, from large government agencies to SMEs, in making this critical knowledge transformation. His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF stated, “The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, adopted the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. The MBRF is contributing to this strategy with its mission to bring the best possible methods for creating, transferring, and applying knowledge to individuals, teams, organizations, and knowledge-based societies across the world. We have been working with Ron Young since 2016, and we are delighted to now collaborate on creating integrated knowledge and AI-driven management systems. This will help organizations identify and develop critical and core knowledge assets, both human and digital, that can be enhanced through effective knowledge management and artificial intelligence”. Ron Young commented, “The MBRF is a global pioneer in knowledge, and His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb has the vision to enhance human knowledge and AI to empower organizations for today and future generations. It is a great honor and delight to be part of this MBRF knowledge transformation program.” The MBRF will provide further updates at the Knowledge Summit, taking place on 19-20 November 2024, in Dubai, UAE.