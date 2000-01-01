His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today announced the establishment of Dubai National University, with an investment of AED4.5 billion. A key component of the strategic projects developed under the framework of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the university aims to further enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for higher education and scientific research, while preparing a new generation of highly-skilled Emirati leaders and professionals. Dubai National University will offer specialised programmes and has set itself a target of ranking among the top 200 global universities within the next 20 years. Announcing the new university on his official account on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: "Brothers and sisters, today we are launching a new project, Dubai National University, with an initial investment of AED4.5 billion. Within the next decade, we aspire for Dubai National University to rank among the top 50 young universities, offering specialised and future-oriented academic programmes, and become a leading institution in research contributions. The university's identity will be Emirati, its programmes global, and its outcomes will serve our development journey. The world is changing rapidly, and the real challenge is creating generations capable of understanding these changes and using them to build a better future for us and our country.” His Highness further said: “Within the next 20 years, we want it to rank within the top 200 universities worldwide. Locally, the university aims to become one of the top three for contributions in research within the next ten years.” “Dubai National University will provide high-quality programmes that enhance Dubai’s educational ecosystem and support the emirate’s ambitions, cementing Dubai’s position among the top ten cities worldwide in quality of education over the next decade. “The world is changing rapidly,” His Highness added, “and our real challenge is creating a generation that excels academically and keeps pace with Dubai and the UAE’s future aspirations.” He further noted: “We are not just building a university; we are building a future that transcends borders. Our goal is to establish a knowledge centre that will be a beacon for science, a hub for youth, and a resource for the future. Hamdan bin Mohammed has been appointed as the University’s President, Maktoum bin Mohammed as Vice President, and Ahmed bin Saeed as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The institution will also be guided by a global advisory council with experts from various disciplines. Dubai National University will be a powerful contributor to Dubai’s academic standing, ensuring it remains a leader in scientific endeavours that benefit humanity.” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and President of Dubai National University, said: “Dubai continues, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to proactively drive human development and enhance its world-class infrastructure for higher education and scientific research. Empowering academic talent is essential for cultivating highly competent leaders who can pioneer future sectors, lead innovation, steer R&D, accelerate economic and social development, and ultimately continue to drive Dubai’s transformation.” His Highness added: “Dubai National University will develop local talent, attract global expertise, and foster academic collaboration with institutions, research centres, and experts worldwide, embodying Dubai’s dynamic innovation ecosystem. It will support our knowledge community, contribute to shaping our future, and advance Dubai’s goal to become one of the world’s top 10 cities for education over the next decade.” His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Vice President of Dubai National University, said: “Universities, as research centres, play a fundamental role in economic development. They help to enhance competitiveness, support growth, create new paths for diversification, expand the horizons of knowledge-based economies and uncover new opportunities.” He added: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, universities in Dubai have evolved into hubs of economic development and incubators for innovation. Dubai National University contributes to the Dubai Economic Agenda 33, aiming to position the emirate as a global leader in higher education. It will nurture local and global talents, empowering young generations with entrepreneurial skills to create global impact.” His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai National University, said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a beacon of knowledge and a destination for researchers, innovators, and those committed to academic and intellectual pursuits that benefit humanity. Establishing a comprehensive knowledge-based economy has always been a top priority for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Today, we announce the founding of Dubai National University, a significant addition to our global contribution to academic knowledge and scientific research.” His Highness added: “Human development has always characterised Dubai's success story. Institutions like Dubai National University nurture minds, build capacities, refine skills, empower talents, stimulate innovations, and prepare future leaders who are capable of creating opportunities, anticipating change, and shaping future sectors. We look forward to the university playing a central role in preparing a highly capable generation, attracting exceptional minds and outstanding students from the UAE and around the world.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the formation of the Board of Trustees for Dubai National University, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The Board includes: His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, His Excellency Ahmed bin Byat, and Professor Alawi Al Sheikh Ali. The university will also have a Global Advisory Board comprising international experts in various fields, including Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, a renowned global economist, Saeb Eigner, Professor Fadel Adib and Fadi Ghandour. The board's role is to foster collaboration with the global academic and scientific community, anticipate new trends and developments and propose new university programmes and research areas that align with students' ambitions and Dubai's aspirations.