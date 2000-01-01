The Dubai AI Campus – a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) initiative – announced it is organising the inaugural Dubai AI and Web3 Festival from11-12 September, at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together 6,000 participants from 100 countries. The event aims to highlight Dubai’s leading role in advancing digital economy and AI applications globally. Hosting this major global event in Dubai reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global hub for the digital economy, and a key destination for cutting-edge technology and innovation. Dubai aims to become a key contributor to creating and adopting tech-based solutions that drive comprehensive and sustainable development across all sectors. The event underscores Dubai's commitment to implementing Web3 technologies, including AI, to fuel economic growth in the UAE and achieve Dubai's ambitious goals for the future. Rich agenda The inaugural Dubai AI and Web3 Festival is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees, 500 investors and 100 exhibitors from around the world. By bringing together top decision-makers, innovators, and industry leaders, the festival will explore the commercial and economic potential of AI and its role in supporting sustainable development. The event aims to attract over 30,000 participants annually for future editions. With a rich agenda boasting the Future Tech Talks series, featuring technology leaders, investors and regulators, the event will mainly focus on themes of empowering digital economies and driving innovation. Keynote sessions will address topics including AI’s role in shaping the global economic scene, the future and funding trends of generative AI and AI benefits to public and private sectors. Participants at the event will include over 20 Unicorn businesses including Builder.ai, Cohesity, Cerebras Systems, Innovaccer and SambaNova Systems. Additionally, 20 ministries and government agencies have already registered to join the event, alongside 20 leading global businesses and 20 major venture capital firms. His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “Dubai continues to recognise the importance of innovation to cement its reputation as one of the world’s leading technology hubs. The Dubai AI & Web3 Festival will demonstrate how AI technology is quickly becoming a significant disruptor of traditional services and illustrate how DIFC and the Dubai AI Campus are the powerhouses that are helping Dubai emerge as a leading authority on driving global adoption.” Global presence Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “The Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is the second initiative spearheaded by DIFC for the Dubai Universal Footprint for Artificial Intelligence, showing how the Centre is at the forefront of AI innovation. The high levels of interest in both the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and the Dubai AI Campus shows how the AI community is turning to Dubai to set the standard for innovation in this rapidly developing sector.” A recently held ‘Future Tech Talks’ saw industry leaders, including Al Fardan Exchange, Dubai Chambers, Holon and HP, signing cooperation agreements with the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival, underscoring their dedication to driving impactful change. Another feature in the upcoming event’s agenda is the FutureTech World Cup, a competition for AI startups showcasing groundbreaking AI solutions. Hosted by Dubai AI Campus, and organised in collaboration with Trescon, the event further cements Dubai’s standing as a hub of next-generation technology. Qualifiers in the FutureTech World Cup include Momint, Nettle a.r.o., Nash fintechX, Orbii.ai,‘PLATMA’ and ‘Secure Blink’.In addition to pitching their idea to global investors, the winner of the competition will receive the Dubai AI Licence, mentorship and guidance by industry leaders, global exposure and a significant boost through strategic partnerships. The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival follows the Dubai AI Campus in a series of initiatives led by DIFC as part of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), launched recently to accelerate the adoption of AI across all vital sectors. More information about the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival can be foundvia dubaiaiweb3festival.com