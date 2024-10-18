Dubai Culture Organises 9th Reading Box Next October #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Culture Organises 9th Reading Box Next October
(18 September 2024)

  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of the Reading Box initiative from 9 to 18 October 2024 at City Centre Mirdif. The ninth edition of the initiative, which aims to encourage and revive the habit of reading among all community members, is part of Dubai Culture's commitment to supporting the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026 and will feature a series of reading sessions, cultural and creative workshops, as well as poetry, artistic, and entertainment evenings, presented by a group of prominent Emirati and resident writers and thinkers.

The Reading Box, falling under the umbrella of the School of Life initiative, is one of several programmes through which Dubai Culture aims to create a creative environment that enriches the knowledge of the public, empowers and supports talent, encourages skill development, and promotes participation in various programmes that enhance the cultural movement in Dubai.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance