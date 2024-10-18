Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of the Reading Box initiative from 9 to 18 October 2024 at City Centre Mirdif. The ninth edition of the initiative, which aims to encourage and revive the habit of reading among all community members, is part of Dubai Culture's commitment to supporting the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026 and will feature a series of reading sessions, cultural and creative workshops, as well as poetry, artistic, and entertainment evenings, presented by a group of prominent Emirati and resident writers and thinkers. The Reading Box, falling under the umbrella of the School of Life initiative, is one of several programmes through which Dubai Culture aims to create a creative environment that enriches the knowledge of the public, empowers and supports talent, encourages skill development, and promotes participation in various programmes that enhance the cultural movement in Dubai.