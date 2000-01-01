His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended a reception hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at the Hilton Al Habtoor Palace on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day.

His Highness was welcomed at the venue by His Excellency Abdullah AlMutawa, ConsulGeneral of Saudi Arabia. His Highness conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership and people to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia; and the people of the Kingdom.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed highlighted the enduring relations between the two nations, and the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; as well as the Saudi leadership, to further strengthen bilateral cooperation as part of ensuring abrighter future for the people of the two nations.

The ceremony was attended by several senior UAE officials and dignitaries, members of Arab and foreign consular missions in Dubai, and members of the Saudi community residing in the UAE.