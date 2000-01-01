Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen strategic collaboration in various arts and culture sectors, building on the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and France, and shared cultural goals. The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to promoting creativity, preserving cultural heritage, and advancing efforts to enhance the global cultural landscape.

HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and the French Ambassador highlighted key cultural values shared by France and the UAE, such as cultural diversity, which enriches societies, fosters harmony, and nurturescreative expression. Both sides underscored the importance of supporting the cultural sector, empowering artists and creative institutions and promoting digital innovation in the arts.

Her Highness said the meeting reflects Dubai Culture’s efforts to advance international cooperation and share expertise in culture and the arts. She reaffirmed Dubai and the UAE's dedication to forging strong partnerships with nations across the globe and promoting global cultural dialogue. Such cooperation paves the way for increased investment opportunities for creators, artistic talent and entrepreneurs, enabling the sharing of best practices and expertise that will further strengthen the cultural sector and support Dubai’s ambitious future aspirations, she added.

The discussionhighlighted the role of cultural tourism in enhancing the creative economy and discussed prominent strategic initiatives and cultural achievements in Dubai and France, with a view to identifying opportunities to expand partnerships in the cultural and creative industries. The meeting also touched on major global innovative artistic and cultural projects, emphasising their significance in enhancing global cultural exchange and engagement.